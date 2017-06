IRENA and State Grid of China to Cooperate on Accelerating Energy Transition

IRENA to work with world’s largest utility to improve grid efficiency



IRENA's 13th Councils Chart Path for a Sustainable Future​

“As the world’s largest renewable energy market, China is at the forefront of renewable energy and it is State Grid that provides the electricity backbone for over 1 billion people,” said IRENA Director-General Adnan Z. Amin.



“Providing more electricity – and more renewable electricity – than any other utility in the world, State Grid’s extensive experience with grid infrastructure and integrating renewable energy into power systems will help improve understanding of how we can bring larger shares of renewable power online. We look forward to working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future both in China and around the world.” ​



“As the largest utility in the world, State Grid Corporation of China is dedicated to the interconnection of world power infrastructure to realize efficient, clean and sustainable development of global energy and contribute to the Belt and Road Initiative,”



“Based on the consensus of advancing the energy transition towards a low-carbon and green energy future, State Grid will implement extensive win-win cooperation with IRENA in terms of power grid technology, equipment and international standards.” ​