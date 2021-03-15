Ireland, Netherlands halt AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine as Italy gets set for curbs

Ireland and the Netherlands on Sunday became the latest countries to suspend their rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs over concerns about post-jab blood clots despite the firm insisting there was no risk, as most Italians were bracing for a new round of restrictions.

