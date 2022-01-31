Ireland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' Ireland on Sunday called on Britain to ensure justice for the families of 13 peaceful protesters shot dead by its soldiers on "Bloody Sunday" in 1972 as thousands marked the 50th anniversary of one of the defining days of the Northern Ireland conflict.

Typical tactics deploy by so called humanity western countries. First they admit the killing and wrong but none of the murderers are convicted or trial. May I know what is the different from not admitting? And u can claim that is humanity? Admit wrong but zero to address the issue or nothing done to give justice to victims is as good as cordone the evil and allowed it to happened again.Since no one is going to be convicted, might as well don't admit it. At least Chinese soldiers don't shoot at unarmed civilians.