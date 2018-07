Iraqi army looks hardly like the one fought in the bloody Iraqi-Iran war that ends with hundreds of thousand casualties on both side. Iraqi morale was never totally crushed as proven by ability to lauch deadly offensive even after suffer thousands of casualties. Now it seems like something less than 1000 casualties in one single battle can rout the entire iraqi army. What has happen to the professional iraqi armies of 1980s. Did the current regime does not trust and use any of general from the baath era? I just wonder if it is US or is it Iraqi themselve that destroy the spirit of their old armies.

