Iraq has always been a hotbed of tensions between Iran and the United States, and in recent months, Washington has made extensive efforts to reduce Iran's influence in the country, to the point where it is reported that Washington has issued ultimatums to Iraq to reduce Iran's influence in the country.



According to "Tabnak"; In the context of creating an atmosphere against Iran in Iraq, the Americans claim that Tehran is inciting Shiism in this country and leading to instability there. Meanwhile, Iran has been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS and the restoration of stability in the country.



On the other hand, Iran has not limited its relations with Iraq to Shiites and has established close ties with other Shiite and Kurdish movements.



In this regard, the recent US threats against Iran have led to unprecedented reactions from the Iraqi currents, and in addition to Shiite currents and personalities, the Sunnis have also expressed their readiness to defend Iran in the event of any US aggression against Iran. In a recent fatwa, Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Hamim, the head of the Iraqi Sunni tribunal, called on Sunnis to defend Iran. Iraqi news media reported that the position was unprecedented by the Sunni authority.



Unprecedented Iraqi Sunni support for Iran in the face of US threats / Iraqi Sunni court chief: Defending Iran is a religious obligation.



Addressing the Sunnis, he said: "Everyone should be ready to defend Iran." This is a mandatory religious defense, and everyone must obey it.



It is worth mentioning that this is the first time since the fall of Saddam Hussein that such a fatwa has been issued by the Sunnis regarding Iran.



Al-Hamim, who is an expert on Islamic education in Iraq and has authored several books, stressed that in the face of US aggressive policies, not only Iraq but the entire Islamic Ummah is expected to stand up to any aggression against Iran and all Arab and Islamic countries. .



He added: "All these developments in the Middle East and the Islamic world are projects aimed at neutralizing the strongest elements and actors in the Islamic world and keeping regional actors away from the equation and balance of power against the occupying Israeli regime."



Al-Hamim said the project was a Zionist design.



He also called the US hostile policies against the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with the Zionist project and said that the project would continue until all regional actors were removed from the balance of power in the region.



"Therefore, the entire Islamic Ummah must stand up to this new American aggression," he said.



Earlier, the United States accused Shiite pro-Iranian forces of escalating tensions with the United States and called on the Iraqi government to remain neutral in the dispute between Iran and the United States. However, it seems that the Iraqis - both Shiites and Sunnis - consider Iran's security to be their own security, and as revealed in the fatwa of this Sunni scholar, any encroachment on Iran will be met with a reaction from all Iraqis.

Click to expand...