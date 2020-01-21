What's new

Iraq's reconstruction and development

Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Hello. I would like to dedicate this thread to share all the developments in post-saddam era Iraq. Ever since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980's, No major reconstruction projects in Iraq took place. This continued until 2008 because of all the wars and instability. Right now Iraq is slowly starting to rebuild its infrastructure. All the previous infrastructure was either destroyed or outdated.

I'll start with the hospital projects. Over 30 Massive hospital projects planned throughout Iraq as part of the Mininstry of healths plan to recover the health care in Iraq. Thousands of new ambulances have been purchased and contracts have been signed for air medi-vac. Here are the major projects, there are dozens of other smaller projects but Im going to post only the large ones. They are spread thoughout Iraq.

Basrah


Nassiyrah



Amara


Babil



Karbala



Mosul and Najaf hospitals (same designs)


 
Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Karbala University hospital


600 bed hospital baghdad


There are dozens of other large projects which have no images. The most prominent is a 1200 bed medical complex in baghdad. As well as many 400+ bed hospitals around the country.



Now some Basic infrastrure projects. As you probably already know Water and electricity are a major problem in Iraq since saddams time. there are efforts to restore these services by implementing major projects around the country. Dozens of mega electric and water porjects are being implemeted around the country.

Here is the Russafa water project. It is the largest water treatment project in the middle east and is design to fill baghdads needs until 2030.

here is a part of the render. It is too large to all be shown in one render.


construction



Electricity should be full restored by 2014. Here is one of the dozens of the electric plans being buit
 
Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Now I would like to share some of the sport infrastructure projects.

Basrah sports city. It is a full sports complec for all sport. The main staddium is has a 65k capacity. With a 10k secondary stadium and other fields and facilities/ hotels. The first stage is near completion.








 
Abii

Abii

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 15, 2010
6,690
-13
11,054
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
I love the Basrah stadium.

I can just see heated Iran-Iraq games being played there in the future. Hopefully one day we lose our shitty dictators as well so the Saddam-Khomaini/Khamenei era football games and their atmosphere can finally be put to rest. I was really young, but I remember all the politics before the games. Iraq always worse those head to toe black jerseys and everybody used to say if the Iraqis lose than Uday (was it Uday?) is going to do this and that to them. Anyway, that's history.

This stadium is a real beauty.

I bet there's a huge improvement in the road networks as well no? Post some pics of highways.
 
Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
30K Capacity stadium in Najaf





Mina stadium in Basrah 30K capcity





Anbar stadium 30k capacity + hotel, fields




Babylon sport complex with 30k Main stadium




There are dozens of other stadiums being built but they are too much to post. anyways I think these should just send the message to the outside world.
 
Syrian Lion

Syrian Lion

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 6, 2012
7,264
3
9,993
Country
Syrian Arab Republic
Location
Syrian Arab Republic
Masha'Allah Iraq is advancing... all the best to the people of Iraq and Iraq...

Basrah stadium looks amazing :yahoo:

also the Karbala University hospital is the best thing for the Iraqi medical students :)
 
Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Baghdad sadr city stadium


Some random images and projects

Baghdad airport road






Besmaya Residential city. composed of 100,000 units in baghdad



consruction just starting

 
al-Hasani

al-Hasani

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2013
14,060
43
23,396
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Denmark
Most of Iraq is still a mess but at least there is some progress. When you see pictures from there it looks really bad. Many people are still without electricity and water supply. What all those stadiums are good for I don't know? Iraqi football teams on club level never played a role in the region but I guess this is the legacy the current government can claim when they leave? Or why are half of the new projects some football stadiums? The hospitals are a good thing but the design looks really "cold". Why not more modern design?

I have heard that the only few quality projects are being built by Arab firms from the Arabian Peninsula and a few Western projects. I hear Iraqis are complaining about cheap Turkish and Iranian projects and imports.

I saw pictures from Kurdistan and it looked much more developed than the rest of the country although barren as well apart from the main city I saw.

The only real fully developed city in Iraq is Baghdad from what I have seen and to a extent Basra but that city was completely destroyed during the Iraq- Iran war (much like most of Baghdad has been destroyed and nearly nothing is left of the once great Abbasid Caliphate). Time will probably change that although it is unfortunate that Arab culture was lost.

Although my Iraqi friend is complaining about the new building style in Iraq but whether this can be confirmed I have no idea about.

Is there any projects in the rest of the country? It seems only Baghdad and Basra are getting the projects? Please elaborate.
 
Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Abii said:
I love the Basrah stadium.

I can just see heated Iran-Iraq games being played there in the future. Hopefully one day we lose our shitty dictators as well so the Saddam-Khomaini/Khamenei era football games and their atmosphere can finally be put to rest. I was really young, but I remember all the politics before the games. Iraq always worse those head to toe black jerseys and everybody used to say if the Iraqis lose than Uday (was it Uday?) is going to do this and that to them. Anyway, that's history.

This stadium is a real beauty.

I bet there's a huge improvement in the road networks as well no? Post some pics of highways.
Click to expand...
Yes it was Uday who use to put the players in chambers whenever they loose. They usually double the punishment when its Iraq vs Iran. :lol:

There are thousands of KM of roads in Iraq, many roads are being rehabilitation but its going to take time to restore all the roads.

It would be amazing to hold international competitions in Iraq. I really wish for the west Asian competition to be held in Iraq.

BLACKEAGLE said:
Where are the construction projects in other Iraqis areas, why are they all in the South?
Click to expand...
The projects are spread throughout Iraq, but it is hard to get images for projects in the Mosul/ Salahidin/ Anbar provinces. The population density is higher in the south and there are many more cities as well.

Syrian Lion said:
Masha'Allah Iraq is advancing... all the best to the people of Iraq and Iraq...

Basrah stadium looks amazing :yahoo:

also the Karbala University hospital is the best thing for the Iraqi medical students :)
Click to expand...
Thank for your sweet comment.
 
Alshawi1234

Alshawi1234

FULL MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
1,386
8
2,825
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
al-Hasani said:
Most of Iraq is still a mess but at least there is some progress. When you see pictures from there it looks really bad. Many people are still without electricity and water supply. What all those stadiums are good for I don't know? Iraqi football teams on club level never played a role in the region but I guess this is the legacy the current government can claim when they leave? Or why are half of the new projects some football stadiums? The hospitals are a good thing but the design looks really "cold". Why not more modern design?

I have heard that the only few quality projects are being built by Arab firms from the Arabian Peninsula and a few Western projects. I hear Iraqis are complaining about cheap Turkish and Iranian projects and imports.

I saw pictures from Kurdistan and it looked much more developed than the rest of the country although barren as well apart from the main city I saw.

The only real fully developed city in Iraq is Baghdad from what I have seen and to a extent Basra but that city was completely destroyed during the Iraq- Iran war (much like most of Baghdad has been destroyed and nearly nothing is left of the once great Abbasid Caliphate). Time will probably change that although it is unfortunate that Arab culture was lost.

Although my Iraqi friend is complaining about the new building style in Iraq but whether this can be confirmed I have no idea about.

Is there any projects in the rest of the country? It seems only Baghdad and Basra are getting the projects? Please elaborate.
Click to expand...
The only thing the media focus on is the negative, they never focus on the positives, that is why you only see the bad side. Hospitals are build for functionality more than looks. Every sector is rebuilding but the stadiums "look" much bigger than everything else.

Turkish Imports are not bad, Iranian imports are bad quality, But there are both good quality and bad quality good. People with limited income usually go for Iranian imports because they are affordable. The most important imports from Iran are foodstuff so Quality is not an issue with foods.

Kurdistan has been stable since 2004 while iraq was raging. they had a 5 year head start in construction as they did not suffer during the war or the secterian conflicts. Kurdistan also get 17% of Iraqs budget although they do not contribute to the income.

Yes Iraq has a problem with the outdated building taste especially with the cheap cladding, especially the projects that are being built by local firms. That needs some time to change. Iraq has been isolated from the outside world since the 80's so the mentality and taste is a bit outdated as well.

there are companies from all over the world the major ones being from Turkey, and Korea. The UAE and Kuwait are just starting to increase investment.
 
al-Hasani

al-Hasani

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2013
14,060
43
23,396
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Denmark
Well the media thing is correct. They live on that. Arab media as well.

What I meant was why not built more "useful" things that football stadiums when millions of Iraqis don't even have access to water/electricity? The design thing is less important although I can't help to notice such things when being used to the modern designs in KSA and the Arabian Peninsula and the opposite - stylish and beautiful ancient architecture of Southern KSA and Yemen.

Well, I only heard complains. I am not really sure whether there are bad Turkish imports. Iranians I do know since I hear this on Arab forums, LOL.

But yeah, people probably tend to buy what they can afford.

Why not deal with the Kurdistan problem then? Or is the Iraqi government having the same unfortunate (in my eyes) stance as Iran, Syria and Turkey? But yes, I heard about this Kurdish problem. We have similar in KSA - meaning that some regions are paying for the majority of the cake while others don't but have same/similar benefits. Although this is only normal in a united country. I guess this is different in a autonomous region that is probably anti-Arab and act on their own. We don't have such problems in the Arabian Peninsula.

I hope for you that you improve and change. Maybe use traditional design as we try to do in the Arabian Peninsula?

Are the investment rules in Iraq not pretty closed? I hear only Iraqis can own business in Iraq and land? Is that truth? Maybe changing the business laws would help business but I suspect corruption is a major problem? Sadly this problem is not only limited to Iraq in the Arab world.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Iraq to borrow $10bln from China for reconstruction
Replies
0
Views
319
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Aspen
Iran to bring Iraq into Sino-Russian power bloc with expansion of Iraq-China $20 billion mega deal
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
camelguy
camelguy
The Ronin
Iraq to inquire in China, Russia, Ukraine to buy air defense systems
Replies
4
Views
687
Philosopher
Philosopher
beijingwalker
China's Belt & Road Initiative can help Syria rebuild after the war
Replies
1
Views
173
HAIDER
HAIDER
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan meet in Baghdad
Replies
0
Views
260
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom