Iraq's reconstruction and development

Alshawi1234
Nov 28, 2012
Hello. I would like to dedicate this thread to share all the developments in post-saddam era Iraq. Ever since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980's, No major reconstruction projects in Iraq took place. This continued until 2008 because of all the wars and instability. Right now Iraq is slowly starting to rebuild its infrastructure. All the previous infrastructure was either destroyed or outdated.
I'll start with the hospital projects. Over 30 Massive hospital projects planned throughout Iraq as part of the Mininstry of healths plan to recover the health care in Iraq. Thousands of new ambulances have been purchased and contracts have been signed for air medi-vac. Here are the major projects, there are dozens of other smaller projects but Im going to post only the large ones. They are spread thoughout Iraq.
Basrah
Nassiyrah
Amara
Babil
Karbala
Mosul and Najaf hospitals (same designs)
