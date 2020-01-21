Iraq's reconstruction and development

Most of Iraq is still a mess but at least there is some progress. When you see pictures from there it looks really bad. Many people are still without electricity and water supply. What all those stadiums are good for I don't know? Iraqi football teams on club level never played a role in the region but I guess this is the legacy the current government can claim when they leave? Or why are half of the new projects some football stadiums? The hospitals are a good thing but the design looks really "cold". Why not more modern design?



I have heard that the only few quality projects are being built by Arab firms from the Arabian Peninsula and a few Western projects. I hear Iraqis are complaining about cheap Turkish and Iranian projects and imports.



I saw pictures from Kurdistan and it looked much more developed than the rest of the country although barren as well apart from the main city I saw.



The only real fully developed city in Iraq is Baghdad from what I have seen and to a extent Basra but that city was completely destroyed during the Iraq- Iran war (much like most of Baghdad has been destroyed and nearly nothing is left of the once great Abbasid Caliphate). Time will probably change that although it is unfortunate that Arab culture was lost.



Although my Iraqi friend is complaining about the new building style in Iraq but whether this can be confirmed I have no idea about.



Is there any projects in the rest of the country? It seems only Baghdad and Basra are getting the projects? Please elaborate.