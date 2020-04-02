What's new

Iraq’s government warns PMF against challenging the state

News from the Middle East and North Africa | The Arab Weekly

BAGHDAD – An official source from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the leadership of the armed forces was serious in warning the militias against repeating a show of defiance against the state.

The source added to The Arab Weekly that “the statements of the Minister of Defence Jumaa Inad echoed the position of the Iraqi prime minister.” Other political sources said that the statements made by Inad against the Iranian militias came after Kadhimi encouraged military commanders to strongly condemn the spread of weapons in the country.

Armed militias last Wednesday stormed the Green Zone, brandishing weapons in a new show of force. On Saturday, the Iraqi minister of defence announced that the army would respond to any further armed display carried out by the militias.

Iraqi military and parliamentary sources also revealed that the Iraqi government is currently studying possible scenarios to respond to armed rallies, if they are repeated in Baghdad.
Continuing our discussion regarding the Arab coalition which I called useless, here's a chance.
 
