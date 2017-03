Iraqi militia creates brigade to liberate Golan Heights from Israel

An Iraqi Shia militia organisation which is pro-Iran announced yesterday that it has formed a brigade to liberate the Golan Heights from Israel.Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba movement spokesman, Seyed Hashem Mousavi, told reporters: “After recent victories [in Syria], we have established the Golan Liberation Brigade.”“If the Syrian government requests, we are ready to take actions to liberate the Golan,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.Mousavi said the brigade members are well trained and well-armed.“We will not allow Arab and Islamic countries in the region to be transformed into mini-states for Israel,” he added.The movement has been fighting alongside Syrian regime President Bashar Al- Assad’s army.