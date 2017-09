l'm not against a Kurdish state in lraq since it's already been divided but as l said there are several problems that lraqi Kurds need to solve first before announcing independence like taking control of all the places they claim.My Ottoman ancestors didn't welcome but ruled themAt the beginning of the republic Turkey's population was around 13million-11million Turkish-1million Kurdish-1 million foreigners(migrants mostly)So l highly doubt that there are 15 million of them, lf there were really that many they would've never joined Turkey in the first place.Not when they become independent, lf they stay autonomous but still as a part of Iraq they could probably have 2 citizenship at the same time.