Iraqi hospital fire, at least 44 people killed. 2nd fire in 3 months time

At least 36 killed in Iraq COVID ward fire: Health official Officials fear death toll could rise after blaze at coronavirus isolation ward at hospital in southern city of Nasiriya.

At least 36 people have been killed in a fire at an Iraqi hospital’s coronavirus isolation ward, the second such deadly inferno in a COVID-19 unit in three months in the country.he fire broke out at the Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya late on Monday and was still continuing, according to an AFP correspondent.Haydar al-Zamili, a spokesman for the local health authorities, told AFP that the “fire … ripped through the COVID isolation ward”, and put the death toll at 36.Five were injured, “including two in critical condition”, he added.“The victims died of burns and the search is continuing,” Zamili said, noting that there were fears victims could still be trapped inside the building. The ward itself has space for 60 patients.Health sources told Reuters the death toll could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.Sixteen people have been rescued so far, a medical source said late on Monday.Videos shared online showed thick clouds of smoke billowing from the Al-Hussein hospital.Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Baghdad, said civil defence teams have been able to contain the fire at the hospital, citing the Iraqi health authority.“Many people have taken to the streets in Nasiriya and in front of the hospital,” said Abdelwahed, who added that the manager of the hospital has resigned.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also declared a state of emergency in the governorate of Dhi Qar, where Nassiriya is located, Abdelwahed reported.In a tweet, al-Kadhimi said that his office was holding an emergency meeting to discuss “the causes and repercussions” of the incident.Angry relatives gathered in front of the hospital and clashed with police, setting fire to two police vehicles, a Reuters witness said.“Corrupt officials must be held accountable for the fire and killing innocent patients. Where is my father’s body,” said one young man as he searched among charred bodies wrapped in blankets in the hospital’s yard.