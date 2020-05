On Sunday, the Hezbollah Brigades militia in Iraq called for "operations" inside Saudi Arabia, calling on the Iraqi government to "criminalize" any Saudi presence. "The security officer of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Ali al-Askari," said in a statement posted on his account in the Telegram application: "You will only secure the evil of the Sallouls by transferring jihad operations to the Saudi interior to destroy their beds."Al-Askari cited "Aramco strikes" as evidence of the ability of what he described as "Mujahideen" to transfer military operations to Saudi Arabia.Saudi Arabia accused Iran of being involved in the bombing of facilities belonging to the Aramco oil company, but Iran said it was the Houthis that struck.The Abu Ali Al-Askari account is used on the Telegram application to publish data and positions of the Hezbollah Brigades militia in Iraq, and Al-Hurra cannot confirm the authenticity of the publications issued by it...........Where are the guys who said Iran doesn't use these groups to attack Muslim neighboring nations?