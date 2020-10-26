Iraqi Ba'athist warhero Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri declared dead

gangsta_rap said: don't you think him and the naqshbandi army allying with daesh kinda ended up with IRGC and KRG being given the excuse they needed to expand their influence into northern/sunni iraq?



Kurds took kirkuk for a time after all

There wasn't a real difference between them and daesh when it comes to the top leadership. ISIS just happened to attract the most religious retards, all their barbaric practice were conducted by the Ba'ath regime in Iraq during the 90's. I say 90's only because that is when the country underwent Islamization (post 1991).They didn't have another choice, but it was a bad choice as now they're hated by Sunnis the most whom suffered more due to ISIS than anyone else. So yes, Iran gained influence in Iraq due to ISIS. All the militia's that Baghdad is dealing with at the moment were inactive/disintegrated pre-2014. Iraqi Shias whom obey these militia's need re-education and re-Arabization, they're uneducated elements.