Iraqi Ba'athist warhero Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri declared dead

Saddam’s former right-hand man Izzat al-Douri dies | | AW
Iraq’s Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party announced Monday the death of prominent leader Izzat al-Douri, who was the vice-president of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein from his accession to power in 1979 until his fall in 2003.
thearabweekly.com
Iraq’s Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party announced Monday the death of prominent leader Izzat al-Douri, who was the vice-president of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein from his accession to power in 1979 until his fall in 2003.
--
Great man, truly an Arab nationalist who had to deal with illegitimate enemies such as the now deceased Emir of the province of Kuwait, as well as the current Persian Iran and all other non-Arab ball lickers in power.
Need to remove the wallpaper of the foreigner Soleimani and replace it with Izzat.
May Allah bless the world with Arabism.