Iraqi Ba'athist warhero Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri declared dead

Jun 20, 2018
thearabweekly.com

Saddam’s former right-hand man Izzat al-Douri dies | | AW

Iraq’s Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party announced Monday the death of prominent leader Izzat al-Douri, who was the vice-president of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein from his accession to power in 1979 until his fall in 2003.
1603746175526.png


--

Great man, truly an Arab nationalist who had to deal with illegitimate enemies such as the now deceased Emir of the province of Kuwait, as well as the current Persian Iran and all other non-Arab ball lickers in power.
Need to remove the wallpaper of the foreigner Soleimani and replace it with Izzat.

May Allah bless the world with Arabism.
 
Jun 20, 2018
gangsta_rap said:
No way...he's already died like 4 times.

Is this the real deal?
No, this is the first time that the Ba'ath party declares him dead. Previously they were claims without proof. He is resting now, he has done his job in this world. Today's Arabs are failing our forefathers.
 
Nov 3, 2010
camelguy said:
No, this is the first time that the Ba'ath party declares him dead. Previously they were claims without proof. He is resting now, he has done his job in this world. Today's Arabs are failing our forefathers.
don't you think him and the naqshbandi army allying with daesh kinda ended up with IRGC and KRG being given the excuse they needed to expand their influence into northern/sunni iraq?

Kurds took kirkuk for a time after all
 
Jun 20, 2018
gangsta_rap said:
don't you think him and the naqshbandi army allying with daesh kinda ended up with IRGC and KRG being given the excuse they needed to expand their influence into northern/sunni iraq?

Kurds took kirkuk for a time after all
There wasn't a real difference between them and daesh when it comes to the top leadership. ISIS just happened to attract the most religious retards, all their barbaric practice were conducted by the Ba'ath regime in Iraq during the 90's. I say 90's only because that is when the country underwent Islamization (post 1991).

They didn't have another choice, but it was a bad choice as now they're hated by Sunnis the most whom suffered more due to ISIS than anyone else. So yes, Iran gained influence in Iraq due to ISIS. All the militia's that Baghdad is dealing with at the moment were inactive/disintegrated pre-2014. Iraqi Shias whom obey these militia's need re-education and re-Arabization, they're uneducated elements.
 
