Iraqi army gets ex-Bulgarian Army T-72M2 tanks and BMP-1 IFVs

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on February 14, 2022, that a batch of surplus T-72M2 tanks and BMP-1 APC/IFVs from Bulgaria has arrived in the country. Ex-Bulgarian armored vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.The last available figures concerning the Iraqi army indicate that it currently operates at least 391 main battle tanks consisting of some 100 M1A1 Abrams, 73 T-90S, at least 168 T-72M/M1 and about 50 old T-55s. The Iraqi T-72M consists of adding additional armour to the front of the turret and front and sides of the hull. Bulgaria operates T-72M2 tanks, an indigenous tank design based on the Russian T-72M1 , with new night vision and thermal devices, improved armour (up to 650 mm) and anti-radiation cladding, rubber side skirts, C4I and IR suppression coating.The Iraqi APC and IFV fleet consists of some 650 vehicles: about 400 BMP-1s, about 90 BMP-3M s, about 60 BTR-4 of different variants, and 100 BTR-80A s. The Iraqi Army received surplus vehicles from several sources, including the Czech Republic, Greece and Ukraine, on top of Bulgaria. Notice that Bulgaria operates two variants of the BMP-1:* BMP-1KShM-9S743: Bulgarian version of the MP-31 with minor changes.* BMP-2+ : BMP-1 upgraded to BMP-2 level. It is equipped with the BM1 manned turret armed with a 30mm 2A42 autocannon, UDAR-M ATGM, 7.62mm PKT machine gun, and three Tucha 902 smoke grenade launchers. The BM1 is a modified version of the Ukrainian KBA-105 Shkval turret. It also has new radios and a GPS satellite navigation system and can be optionally fitted with applique armor, an infrared sight, AGS-17, 30mm automatic grenade launcher and a STANAG-compatible 30mm autocannon. Two Bulgarian enterprises, the Metalika-AB private company and the state-run TEREM-Ivailo repair plant, developed an upgraded variant of the BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV). The IFV, which was designated BMP-2+, was unveiled at the HEMUS 2018 defense show held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on May 30-June 2.In late 2020, the International Institute for Strategic Studies estimated that the Army was about 180,000 strong, with three Special Forces brigades, a ranger brigade HQ which supervised one ranger battalion; the 9th Armoured Division (2 armored brigades, 2 mechanized brigades); the 5th, 8th & 10th Divisions with four mechanized infantry brigades each; the 7th Mechanised Division with 2 mechanized infantry brigades and 1 infantry brigade; the 6th Motorised Division with three motorized infantry brigades and an infantry brigade; the 14th Motorised Division with five motorized and infantry brigades; the 1st Infantry Division with two infantry brigades; the 11th Infantry Division with three light infantry brigades; the 15th Infantry Division with five infantry brigades; the 16th Infantry Division with two infantry brigades; the 17th Commando Division with four infantry brigades; the independent 17th Infantry Brigade; and the Prime Minister's Security Force division of three infantry brigades.