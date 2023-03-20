Iraq War caused fall of US hegemony and rise of China, Japanese expert on the Middle East says​

March. 20 2023A Japanese expert on the Middle East says US hegemony began to collapse due to the Iraq War, allowing China to emerge as another superpower.Professor Emeritus Takahashi Kazuo from the Open University of Japan spoke to NHK, prior to the 20th anniversary of the start of the US-led invasion of Iraq on Monday.The invasion went ahead without a United Nations Security Council resolution authorizing the use of force in Iraq. The US-led coalition accused Iraq of possessing weapons of mass destruction. But no evidence of them was ever found in the country.Takahashi said the war tipped the regional power balance in the Middle East, allowing Iran to rise as a regional power and hold influence over countries such as Syria and Lebanon.He said the administration of then US President George W. Bush launched the war, believing it would serve the country's important interests.The professor said it represents a case where a nuclear-armed power could take action if it believes its vital interests are at stake. He added that the world is witnessing a similar case in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Takahashi pointed out that US presence in the Middle East has been declining in recent years. As an example, he cited a China-mediated deal struck earlier this month to restore diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He described the agreement as a diplomatic victory for China.Takahashi also predicts that China will increase its presence in the Middle East. He said China has so far only enjoyed economic benefits without much effort. But he added it seems China is starting to become active in diplomatic and possibly military areas.