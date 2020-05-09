Patriot786b2
Iraq Wants A 5 Year Prepayment For Oil | OilPrice.
The seller demanding to buy in bulk from the buyer, the gravity of the situation is coming to grip the Arabs running out of exporting products.
Source https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Iraq-Wants-A-5-Year-Prepayment-For-Oil.html
