What's new

Iraq Wants A 5 Year Prepayment For Oil | OilPrice

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Iranian tankers carrying '6.8 million barrels of oil' en route to Syria
2
Replies
17
Views
782
925boy
925boy
Yankee-stani
Unintended Consequences: Did Trump Just Give the Middle East to China and Russia?
Replies
6
Views
396
GumNaam
G
TaiShang
How the US Regime Uses Sanctions to Soften a Country Up for Invasion
Replies
0
Views
298
TaiShang
TaiShang
P
How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
Madali
Iran sanctions: Middle East stock crash wipes £27bn off markets as Tehran enters oil war
Replies
9
Views
918
American Pakistani
American Pakistani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom