Iraq receives six F-16 fighter jets from U.S.: ministry

BAGHDAD,— Iraq has received a new batch of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S., the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement on Twitter that six F-16 jets landed in Balad Airbase, northern Baghdad.The arrival of the F-16 fighter jets brings the total to 27, Army Spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasul tweeted.In 2011, the government of Iraq signed a deal with the United States to purchase 36 fighter jets type F16. Five batches of the jets have arrived in Iraq.Iraq heavily depended on aging Russian-made Sukhoi Su-25 jets. In 2014, the country received Sukhoi Su-25 jets from Russia and Iran to help combat Islamic State ISIS.In July 2011, former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki doubled the number of warplanes Iraq had initially planned to buy to strengthen an air force neglected during a protracted period when the country relied on U.S. air support.In 2013 Iraqi Cabinet agreed to give a loan to the ministry of defence with the amount of $1.8 billion U.S. dollars to buy F-16 fighters.