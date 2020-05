Iraq’s new prime minister orders protesters released as rallies resume

Despite overtures from the new government, protesters say Mustafa Al Kadhimi has limited time to prove himselfIraq’s new prime minister made a significant gesture towards the country’s protest movement on Sunday as the country’s judiciary ordered courts to release all protesters held in prison.In a briefing on Saturday, he vowed to ensure their release, except those involved in violence, and announced the opening of an investigation into anti-government rallies that have descended into violence since October so the families of those killed while protesting can be compensated.The Supreme Judiciary Council said in a statement that it had ordered the release of protesters detained since those demonstrations erupted, in line with the new prime minister's call.The council released detainees based on Article 38 of the constitution which guarantees the right to protest, "provided that it is not accompanied by an act contrary to the law," the statement said.Mr Al Kadhimi’s cabinet met in Baghdad to agree new policies to acquiesce protesters that rallied again on Sunday in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square despite the coronavirus outbreak.........Surprised to see protests flare up again in Iraq. There were major protests and a big crackdown prior to the killing of the Iranian and Iraqi generals. Afterwards the iraqi militias took to the streets to distract people from the protests and got in a small skirmish with the US. Those skirmishes are over for awhile now and protestors see opportunity to get back to streets.