it certainly is admirable to see how the main protesters are school children & young people from universities, are they CIA agents as the government claims?

I myself am from a medical college, I went to college in the morning but then there were no students, however they weren't playing video games at home, instead they went to participate in the protests, I myself don't have the courage to do the same so I didn't protest, it is adimrable to see how even medical college students protest, after all even if they don't get a government job they can still open a private clinic & make at the very least 2k dollars per month, yet they chose to protest against the scum in the green zone.



if every body is a CIA agent... well then hopefully they succeed sooner than later.



make no mistake I love Iran & when Iraqi volunteers went to Syria most Iraqis were supportive of that however the political establishment in Baghdad is an enemy of the people & every one that supports it shouldn't be surprised if he becomes an enemy too.

