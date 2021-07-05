Iraq is trying to escape the Iranian cage, and Tehran isn't happy

I feel sorry for the people in Iraq, I am Iraqi and have a lot of nationalism but I was born in the west.



Iran is taking a shit on Iraq and many Iraqis are becoming increasingly aware of that fact. Not long before the thread gets flooded with Resistance fanboys.



The ISIS threat is diminished, Baghdad sees assasinations of those protesting Iran's militias and the gov. Iran has deep hatred for Iraq as a state and sovereign country, after all we doomed them for 8 years. America granted them their dream which they couldn't get for over a decade. Iraq's gov needs a much more serious campaign in hand with the US and the GCC to wrestle Iranian influence out of the country.



If this doesn't happen, a new ISIS will emerge somewhere in the future.