BAGHDAD: Iraq has raised more than $700 billion from oil since 2005, but almost the entire amount has been spent, the central bank announced Tuesday."Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement."A total of $703.11 billion, or 99.5 percent of the amount, has been spent," it said.Since Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the Islamic State group last December, marking an end to decades of conflict in Iraq, social grievances have boiled over in a series of protests.After erupting in the oil-rich southern province of Basra on July 8, unrest has quickly spread to several cities, as people have vented their anger over unemployment, high prices, power cuts.

That's a shitload of money flushed down to the toilet, could've built an entire mature air force of that with 200+ modern fighter jets, let alone enough electricity to light up the country 3 times. The country is very rich but the gov is corrupt as hell.