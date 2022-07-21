Iraq: Eight killed by shelling on popular tourist resort in Kurdistan

The area where the zaho attack took place is already under the control of the KRG. There is already a regional autonomous Kurdish administration that cooperates with TR and establishes diplomatic relations. The main problem here is the fake news that will cause the Shiites to uprise.



The Turkish presidency said in a statement last week that "USA should withdraw from the east of the Euphrates", and now strange things are happening in Iraq, just after Tehran Summit.



1 - First of all, it likely mortar attack, not airstrike.



The group, which launched a mortar attack on the Turkish base 2 months ago, has now targeted civilians. A few days ago, they tried a provocation targeting civilian vehicles with some mini-drones, but they were unsuccessful.



2 - Attack is a very obvious example of false flag operation.



This is a very common style of operation in Iraq. If you only follow Iraq through social media, you don't know anything about Iraq anyway.



3 - The KRG had officially stated last months that the PKK should now withdraw from Iraq. In the last few months, there has been an atmosphere of war between the PKK terrorist organization and the KRG; both on a media basis and in terms of military measures on the field. While there is no logical reason for Turkiye to take a step that would put the KRG in a difficult position, the PKK has existential reasons to push KRG into deadlock.



4 - Just minutes after the attack, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs makes a statement that targeting Turkiye, and fanatics of the (Iranian-backed) Islamic Resistance Al-Ahrar Iraqi Brigade take action in front of the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad. What are Iran-backed groups doing in front of the Baghdad Embassy just before the PKK commits a massacre in Zaho, Even with the banners? These activists are beaten by Iraqi riot police. If tensions escalate, efforts are being made to create a very conducive environment for ISIS sleeper cells such VBIED attacks.



Propaganda caps prepared for the incident were circulated minutes after the attack and the public was agitated. It is very clear that there is a coordinated work with the attack here. You have to be retarded not to understand this.



The official English statements of the Iraqi presidency and prime minister yesterday do not contain any reference to Turkiye, but there was a terrible disinformation in the Pkk and Iran media without any evidence. The social media posts in question are circulated in a coordinated manner by predominantly pro-PKK and some sectarian military accounts in Iraq.



5 - The PKK's presence in Iraq is at the point of exhaustion. Hundreds of experienced and well trained militans and so much senior executives lost in a year. Many training camps were destroyed. They lost their dominance in more than 70% of the territories they held until last year. Smuggling has become very difficult even imposible.



6 - The terrorist organization was about to get stuck on Mount Qandil and if these operations did not stop, the PKK was coming to the end of the road in Iraq.



This false flag operation took place one day after the Tehran summit.



Russia, Iran and Turkiye are trying to demonstrate their will to work together for lasting peace in Syria. If you think the timing is just a coincidence, go back to point 2: not just Iraq, you don't know anything about the entire middle east.



Q: Will this false flag operation stop the operations against PKK?

A: Lol



It would be a better choice for them to direct their anger towards USA's proxy organizations while the USA literally shit on Iraqis mouth.



Footnote: As long as the terrorist structures on the Turkish borders are not withdrawn at least 30 kilometers as previously understood at Astana process, the Syria operation will inevitably carry out. Whether our friends support or not...