Iraq: Eight killed by shelling on popular tourist resort in Kurdistan

Stryker1982

Stryker1982

Oct 5, 2016
Kedikesenfare2 said:
Pay attention. It was a false flag attack carried out by the PKK. They want to blame it on Turkey to delegitimize Turkey's upcoming operation in Syria.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549826763022286854


It makes ZERO sense for Turkey to attack a well-known tourist resort and create widespread criticism.
Click to expand...
From the videos I saw, the dispersion of smoke looked alot like shelling so either PKK has somehow got artillery pieces or it was some rogue Turkish unit responsible.
 
Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

Jun 20, 2018
The problem with Turkey's government is that it lies all the time.

Probably a retarded Turkish villager conscript who can't aim.

RIP to the innocent

Inferior Kurds and Turks, chemical gas was invented for a reason
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Hate them all you want,but Kurds don't attack their own. Unless it's different tribes fighting,like in Iraq of old where the PUD was against the PUK.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Iraq said they want Turkish forces out of their country and Cavusoglu said Turkey will not ask anyone when they are going to start a new operation in Syria.

But Russia and Iran are against a new operation in Syria.

www.thenationalnews.com

Turkey told to withdraw troops over Iraq holiday resort attack

Anger mounts over deadly bombing that claimed eight civilian lives at a tourist destination in the north
www.thenationalnews.com www.thenationalnews.com
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

Apr 28, 2010
There's been demonstrations against Turkey in the aftermath of this incident.

1658413933528.jpeg
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
The area where the zaho attack took place is already under the control of the KRG. There is already a regional autonomous Kurdish administration that cooperates with TR and establishes diplomatic relations. The main problem here is the fake news that will cause the Shiites to uprise.

The Turkish presidency said in a statement last week that "USA should withdraw from the east of the Euphrates", and now strange things are happening in Iraq, just after Tehran Summit.

1 - First of all, it likely mortar attack, not airstrike.

The group, which launched a mortar attack on the Turkish base 2 months ago, has now targeted civilians. A few days ago, they tried a provocation targeting civilian vehicles with some mini-drones, but they were unsuccessful.

2 - Attack is a very obvious example of false flag operation.

This is a very common style of operation in Iraq. If you only follow Iraq through social media, you don't know anything about Iraq anyway.

3 - The KRG had officially stated last months that the PKK should now withdraw from Iraq. In the last few months, there has been an atmosphere of war between the PKK terrorist organization and the KRG; both on a media basis and in terms of military measures on the field. While there is no logical reason for Turkiye to take a step that would put the KRG in a difficult position, the PKK has existential reasons to push KRG into deadlock.

4 - Just minutes after the attack, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs makes a statement that targeting Turkiye, and fanatics of the (Iranian-backed) Islamic Resistance Al-Ahrar Iraqi Brigade take action in front of the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad. What are Iran-backed groups doing in front of the Baghdad Embassy just before the PKK commits a massacre in Zaho, Even with the banners? These activists are beaten by Iraqi riot police. If tensions escalate, efforts are being made to create a very conducive environment for ISIS sleeper cells such VBIED attacks.

Propaganda caps prepared for the incident were circulated minutes after the attack and the public was agitated. It is very clear that there is a coordinated work with the attack here. You have to be retarded not to understand this.

The official English statements of the Iraqi presidency and prime minister yesterday do not contain any reference to Turkiye, but there was a terrible disinformation in the Pkk and Iran media without any evidence. The social media posts in question are circulated in a coordinated manner by predominantly pro-PKK and some sectarian military accounts in Iraq.

5 - The PKK's presence in Iraq is at the point of exhaustion. Hundreds of experienced and well trained militans and so much senior executives lost in a year. Many training camps were destroyed. They lost their dominance in more than 70% of the territories they held until last year. Smuggling has become very difficult even imposible.

6 - The terrorist organization was about to get stuck on Mount Qandil and if these operations did not stop, the PKK was coming to the end of the road in Iraq.

This false flag operation took place one day after the Tehran summit.

Russia, Iran and Turkiye are trying to demonstrate their will to work together for lasting peace in Syria. If you think the timing is just a coincidence, go back to point 2: not just Iraq, you don't know anything about the entire middle east.

Q: Will this false flag operation stop the operations against PKK?
A: Lol

It would be a better choice for them to direct their anger towards USA's proxy organizations while the USA literally shit on Iraqis mouth.

Footnote: As long as the terrorist structures on the Turkish borders are not withdrawn at least 30 kilometers as previously understood at Astana process, the Syria operation will inevitably carry out. Whether our friends support or not...
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
Find out, while Hafez Assad provided traning camps and lands, financial support, political protection to the PKK terrorists, why suddenly changed his mind and closed these camps and kicked Öcalan's ***.

We've been asking the Iraqi army for years to fight these scumbags. If there are technical difficulties, the Turkish authorities openly declared that they will provide all kinds of technical support in this regard. But if these terrorists will not be kicked by them, and if no steps will be taken in this regard despite our offer of help, it is essential for our country's security to destroy these terror camps and smuggling lines that threaten our country.

If these lands belong to Iraq, they will first show how to protect these lands from terrorism. Defending the homeland is not a populist tool for a politician to change the agenda when scandalous leaks about him emerge. It is a struggle on the field and with sacrifice, it cannot be done with words.

Even when America dirty the honor of their women, they did not react so much; Those who burn the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish consulate with an accusation created without any evidence are just pawns of dirty ambitions. But the effects are as much as a dog's fart on the street.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550049745728638976

Official account Iraq foreign ministry
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549840273387184129
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549840277447262209
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549840285479456771

There is no statement blaming Turkiye because they have nothing to prove it.

Also the explanation of Turkish foreign affairs is above. Those who led the false flag operation with this accusation without any evidence, and the murderers who could even use killing innocent civilians in a resort 60 km outside of the military zone, will be held accountable for this.
 
Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

Jun 20, 2018
dBSPL said:
Find out, while Hafez Assad provided traning camps and lands, financial support, political protection to the PKK terrorists, why suddenly changed his mind and closed these camps and kicked Öcalan's ***.

We've been asking the Iraqi army for years to fight these scumbags. If there are technical difficulties, the Turkish authorities openly declared that they will provide all kinds of technical support in this regard. But if these terrorists will not be kicked by them, and if no steps will be taken in this regard despite our offer of help, it is essential for our country's security to destroy these terror camps and smuggling lines that threaten our country.

If these lands belong to Iraq, they will first show how to protect these lands from terrorism. Defending the homeland is not a populist tool for a politician to change the agenda when scandalous leaks about him emerge. It is a struggle on the field and with sacrifice, it cannot be done with words.

Even when America dirty the honor of your women, they did not react so much; Those who burn the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish consulate with an accusation created without any evidence are just pawns of dirty ambitions. But the effects are as much as a dog's fart on the street.
Click to expand...

America is able to wage war in Iraq because you opened your anus to them and let them build bases in your country to start with.

Try something else.
 

