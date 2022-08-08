Skull and Bones
Jan 29, 2011
Iraq boosted its share in June to 26% of total Indian crude imports from 24% in May
India is the last big market left for foreign crude oil suppliers where the door will probably be shut last. And that explains why West Asian crude suppliers led by Iraq are trying to muscle in to retain market share that they have been losing to Russia over the past few months.
Iraq discounts heavily to muscle out cheaper Russian oil in India
Iraq boosted its share in June to 26% of total Indian crude imports from 24% in May
