Iraq - Destruction of a nation

In the early 1980s, Saddam Hussein launches a full-scale invasion of Iran. The move kicks off decades of war in the Gulf region, a period marked by lies, manipulation and countless deaths.At the time, western nations view Hussein as a modernist and a protective shield against the radical Shia Iranian mullahs. The Iraqi regime is given a free pass in its campaign against Iran’s clerical rulers; when he deploys chemical weapons, the West turns a blind eye.When the first Gulf War ends in 1988, Saddam Hussein believes Washington, Paris and London to be his allies. But he is mistaken. Economic interests in the Gulf are too powerful.For the first time, a documentary series tells the story of the 40-year conflict that will eventually lead Iraq into chaos. Lies, betrayal, manipulation and fabricated information all played a part in the downfall of this nation.Featuring the testimonies of key figures, including civilians and politicians from the US, France, the UN and Iraq, this geopolitical thriller traces the contours of a conflict that left Iraq in tatters.On August 2, 1990, Saddam Hussein invades Kuwait. But Western powers intervene - in favor of Kuwait. Subsequently, harsh sanctions are imposed against Iraq.Kuwait is liberated and Iraq loses the war. But Saddam Hussein remains in power. Having been destroyed by western forces, the breakdown of Iraq’s infrastructure creates desperate conditions. Humanitarian workers raise the alarm, but their warnings are ignored. Sanctions ultimately strengthen the regime of the megalomaniac president.The second Gulf War takes place from January to February 1991. It is as quick as it is devastating. Casualties on the Iraqi side are estimated to number some 200,000. A 12-year embargo follows the end of the war, penalizing the Iraqi people for their leader’s megalomania. Hundreds of thousands of children die of malnutrition. The gradual Islamization of the country’s youth begins. Western powers, first and foremost the US, become the enemy.Islamist hatred of the US erupts with the 9/11 attacks. The attacks bring renewed justification for a war against Iraq.Washington blames Saddam Hussein for supporting the Al Qaeda terrorists behind the attacks. But there are evidently economic interests driving the invasion of Iraq. With its ‘war on terror’, the United States aims to legitimize the final defeat of Saddam Hussein’s regime.One group of US politicians becomes obsessed with the idea of toppling the Iraqi dictator. Washington also believes Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. In a carefully orchestrated disinformation campaign, the US secures the support of other western nations for the war in Iraq.After the invasion, the American government takes over the administration of a devastated Iraq. But Iraqis view the soldiers as invaders to be repelled. Iraqi society is also split by a bitter interfaith war between Sunnis and Shias.In 2006, Saddam Hussein is captured in Iraq, brought to trial and executed. But his death does nothing to secure peace in the divided country. Islamist terrorism continues its inexorable spread.The US backs Sunni tribes with millions of dollars to combat Al Qaeda and the group calling itself the Islamic State. In 2011, Obama fulfils his election promise and pulls American troops out of Iraq. The result: a second civil war between Shias and Sunnis.Despite Saddam Hussein’s horrific acts of violence against his own people, it can at the very least be said that he succeeded in holding Iraqis together - whether they were Sunnis, Shias or members of ethnic and religious minorities.Washington is powerless to counter the violence in a divided Iraq. The nation has been reduced to rubble; the population left disillusioned. In the final instalment of the documentary series, we hear how the war impacted the lives of ordinary Iraqis.