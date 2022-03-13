What's new

Iraq - Destruction of a nation| DW Documentary

Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,470
0
5,443
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States




Just a note from me, A beautiful and rich nation destroyed by the greed/ego of its leader(s) and the Western Civilization, from Brutal Wars to lies and Propaganda this nation has suffered a lot by the hands of the so called Muslims and much more by the so called Human right champions (West), May Allah be the judge between the right and wrong, may Allah do justice with every innocent who was killed in the conflicts of Iraq, May Allah curse the existence of liars who push for War through their lies and deceptions, and may Allah Curse the existence of those who use brutal force against the civilians, be it for oil/Oppression.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dexter
Iraq - Destruction of a nation
Replies
2
Views
274
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Zarvan
France 24 vs DW English.
Replies
12
Views
710
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Goritoes
A very Interesting Question I was asked today by a coworker
Replies
5
Views
390
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Zarvan
9/11 - The unheeded warning | DW Documentary
Replies
12
Views
553
Kharral
K
Mangus Ortus Novem
TotalWar on Pakistan: Understanding all Vectors of Destruction
Replies
13
Views
910
Reddington
Reddington

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom