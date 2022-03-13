Iraq - Destruction of a nation| DW Documentary

Just a note from me, A beautiful and rich nation destroyed by the greed/ego of its leader(s) and the Western Civilization, from Brutal Wars to lies and Propaganda this nation has suffered a lot by the hands of the so called Muslims and much more by the so called Human right champions (West), May Allah be the judge between the right and wrong, may Allah do justice with every innocent who was killed in the conflicts of Iraq, May Allah curse the existence of liars who push for War through their lies and deceptions, and may Allah Curse the existence of those who use brutal force against the civilians, be it for oil/Oppression.