02:01 PM | 14 Feb, 2021

Iraq confirms plan to build oil depots in Pakistan and China


BAGHDAD/ISLAMABAD – Iraqi Oil Minister Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar on Sunday confirmed his country’s endeavors to build oil depots in Pakistan and China
In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, the minister said "Iraq seeks to build oil depots in Pakistan and China."
"There is a real discussion with a Chinese Private Company and other Chinese government companies over building jointly managed oil depots," he further noted.
Abdul-Jabbar added that Pakistan is an emerging market for Iraq, and there was a discussion with the Pakistani government on the issue of Basra oil entering the Pakistani market.
Seventy percent of Iraq's oil exports go to the east while 90pc of these exports go to the Chinese and Indian markets.
