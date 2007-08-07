Iraq armed groups' defiance prompts Iranian official to quit

Iraqi armed groups' rebelliousness prompts Iranian official to quit Iran's General Haider al-Afghani has asked for a transfer as Iran-backed paramilitaries ignore Tehran's orders

Kataeb Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, the most powerful Shia armed factions, appear to be at the forefront of the rebellion, the commander said.Afghani, a former aide of Soleimani, is the first Iranian official to express anger with the factions and request a transfer away from Iraq. Many others are also thought to be frustrated, but have not expressed it like Afghani.Iran's General Haider al-Afghani has asked for a transfer as Iran-backed paramilitaries ignore Tehran's ordersMy Iraqi Majoos are finally starting to open their eyes