What's new

Iraq armed groups' defiance prompts Iranian official to quit

camelguy

camelguy

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 20, 2018
3,428
-6
3,847
Country
Iraq
Location
Denmark
www.middleeasteye.net

Iraqi armed groups' rebelliousness prompts Iranian official to quit

Iran's General Haider al-Afghani has asked for a transfer as Iran-backed paramilitaries ignore Tehran's orders
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net


Kataeb Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, the most powerful Shia armed factions, appear to be at the forefront of the rebellion, the commander said.

Afghani, a former aide of Soleimani, is the first Iranian official to express anger with the factions and request a transfer away from Iraq. Many others are also thought to be frustrated, but have not expressed it like Afghani.

Iran's General Haider al-Afghani has asked for a transfer as Iran-backed paramilitaries ignore Tehran's orders


My Iraqi Majoos are finally starting to open their eyes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tiki Tam Tam
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembered
2
Replies
15
Views
5K
monitor
monitor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom