Iraq announces the start of manufacturing combat aircraft

4-05-2022After Iraq stopped its military industry for nearly two decades, following the American occupation and the fall of the former regime in 2003, the Iraqi Military Industrialization Authority announced, on Wednesday, the entry of new production lines for the manufacture of weapons and light equipment into service, and its endeavor to assemble combat aircraft, and manufacture other surveillance aircraft, according to what it reported. Iraqi News Agency (INA).\According to "Nedaa Post" magazine, Iraq had, on a limited basis, re-worked in its military industry since 2015, through the establishment of the Military Industries Company, and was able to manufacture the short-range "Al-Yaqin" missile, "Sukhoi" aircraft bombs, and the base of tube launchers in limited quantities. and maintenance of military equipment.The head of the authority, Muhammad Sahib Al-Darraji, stated in statements to “Informed” that memoranda of understanding have been concluded with Turkey and Poland, “to support the process of arming the security forces, transfer technology and help develop our military industry,” adding that the authority “in the framework of signing memoranda of cooperation with Britain.” and Pakistan.”Al-Daraji stressed that the resettlement of the military industry in Iraq has become of great importance “to strengthen Iraqi national security.Regarding the assembly and manufacture of aircraft, Al-Daraji said: “We have a project to assemble combat aircraft, and the state has adopted a locally manufactured fighter aircraft project, and we have discussions with some countries to assemble helicopters in Iraq, as well as repair and maintenance operations.”He added, "The commission adopted more than assembly as well, with surveillance planes, as the body was manufactured inside Iraq, and three models were completed."Al-Darraji pointed out that "the conditions that Iraq went through drained military and economic energies and resources, and we need a new strategy to build our defense capabilities and the capabilities of the army."He explained that "to reach a good level of sufficiency in the armament aspect, a clear strategy must be applied, as it must cooperate with the private sector, and the mentality of the state and the official is based on the fact that the final consumer who needs to support it and achieve sufficiency is the army, by strengthening the work of the Military Industrialization Authority and achieving the desired sufficiency."He added, "We need a great development in the quantity and type of weapons, and also wars have changed, and cybersecurity, electronic and economic warfare have a clear role."I guess they are talking about the JF-17 Blk III..