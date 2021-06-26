Iraq and china must demand inquiry on iraq war and ask for 5 trillions dollers compensation for iraqi people

GumNaam said: by creating a economic & military power block based on China, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey & Iran along with all the CAR nations. that block will be more than enough to make the west shit itself... Click to expand...

Microsoft said: While the number seems to be pulled out from where the sun don't shine...the idea is not new. Countries have paid billions for crimes they have committed in the past. The key word is "crimes", if it is every brought to trial and proven that the US did indeed commit a crime, then they can pay but no one can force them to. It'd be a similar situation to how Germany paying for genocide in Namibia.



But no one wants to talk about such issues because everyone has a hand in some sort of filth like this even the Iraqis themselves... Click to expand...

How so?The supposed forming of such a block would be monumentally difficult given the vast differences in every possible aspect of their lives. Fear of a third party might bind together allies but that does not lead to a economic bond. Those require due diligence and years to grow and that's assuming everyone has the same interests, not impossible but highly improbable.Let's assume that even if they did form such a block, how would they intimidate the US into giving money, they have no leverage." I'll hit you if you don't give me money" won't work on a regional powerhouse like Pakistan, much less a global one. As long as US trade interests aren't directly challenged, I doubt they would even notice.History is replete with defeated powers paying out, how are you going to "convince" the US to pay?Sad reality is the world's unfair and the strong do as they please. Justice is a man made concept, as such it needs good men to uphold it.