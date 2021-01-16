Iraq airport near a base that houses U.S. troops is attacked by drone "At this time initial reports indicate no injuries, casualties or damage," wrote U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.

The American source as usual claims no casualty but the real images proves something else.Just image from the Burning American base. Huge blaze in American occupied parts of airport is clearly shown in this image.Iraqi sources report that the American occupied part of the base was attacked by 3 drones and 20 artillery rockets.This will surely have casualties among American forces unlike what Americans claimed.