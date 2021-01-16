What's new

Iraq airport near a base that houses U.S. troops is attacked by drone

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,017
-5
10,992
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
www.google.com

Iraq airport near a base that houses U.S. troops is attacked by drone

"At this time initial reports indicate no injuries, casualties or damage," wrote U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.
www.google.com www.google.com

The American source as usual claims no casualty but the real images proves something else.

Just image from the Burning American base. Huge blaze in American occupied parts of airport is clearly shown in this image.
3193477.jpg


Iraqi sources report that the American occupied part of the base was attacked by 3 drones and 20 artillery rockets.

This will surely have casualties among American forces unlike what Americans claimed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Aspen
Iranian missiles land within 20 miles of ship, 100 miles from Nimitz strike group in Indian Ocean: officials
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
5K
KurtisBrian
K
Genghis khan1
  • Poll
Inside the plot by Iran’s Soleimani to attack U.S. forces in Iraq.
Replies
3
Views
610
mangekyo
M
Dariush the Great
Kurd and Israeli role in assassinating Soleimani
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
camelguy
camelguy
F-22Raptor
The US military assesses it could cripple the Iranian Navy in minutes and destroy it in 2 days
15 16 17 18 19 20
Replies
298
Views
15K
Blue In Green
Blue In Green
F-22Raptor
Long-Planned and Bigger Than Thought: Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Program
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
Philosopher
Philosopher

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom