Iran’s war machine pursues ballistic and nuclear supremacy

Homajon

Jun 24, 2012
Germany
United Kingdom

Iran’s war machine pursues ballistic and nuclear supremacy

So Iran wants to oppress its neighbours, but Saudi Arabia, which has the 3rd biggest military budget in the world (bigger than Russias!!) spends this enormous amount of money only for a defensive purpose....
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Pakistan
Pakistan
Homajon said:

Iran’s war machine pursues ballistic and nuclear supremacy

So Iran wants to oppress its neighbours, but Saudi Arabia, which has the 3rd biggest military budget in the world (bigger than Russias!!) spends this enormous amount of money only for a defensive purpose....
Arabs are also making progress on Ballistic Missile technology.So they can level the power club if they have will to do so.

Let's see how Ballistic Missile technology makes its way through whole middle east.
 
zartosht

Jun 4, 2017
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
IRanian missile power is unstoppable. The US has finally conceded this publicly with their "overmatch" comments.

There just isnt any feasible defense against a country armed to teeth with tens of thousands of pricision missiles that can anahilate anything within a 2000km range in mere hours/days.. especially if that country is large, mountainous, with unlimited hiding spots.

This is unbelievably important because incase of a war. The US' main tactic is to go for an immidiate all out blitz. throwing everything they have to knoock out the enemies defenses before they know what hit them.

Iran has reversed that tactic on the americans. Now Iran can knock out everything its regional armies have (including the american bases) before they know whats hit them..... Its unbelievable what Iran has done really. I remember watching a war documentary where the commentator said during war times "we had to import even basic RPGs, look at us now." thats how pathetic Iranian military used to be when it was the "americans gendermarie of the region" and supposedly one of the most powerful on earth.
 
Oublious

Oublious

Jun 23, 2012
Turkey
Netherlands
LoL

Iran overmatches with everything, destroying in a naval excercise own ship with crew, shooting a airliner. Yes and indeed they brain killed american soldiers in iraq. Zero technology but overmatches in BM :p: .
 
zartosht

Jun 4, 2017
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Oublious said:
LoL

Iran overmatches with everything, destroying in a naval excercise own ship with crew, shooting a airliner. Yes and indeed they brain killed american soldiers in iraq. Zero technology but overmatches in BM :p: .
Iran defeated the west and your pathetic army in syria. Your pedeophile erdo was boasting of praying the ummayad mosque.. who cock blocked him?

Iran defeated the wests wahabi terrorist proxies in Iraq as well.. I feel a little jealousy and butthurt coming from you and turks in general. Its not Irans fault your coup heavy banana republic is economically collapsing by a single sneeze from the west... Turkey wouldnt exist with half the sanctions on Iran...

One day hopefully you can get over your butthurt and turkey might even become a relevant country again. Nobody really takes turkey seriously as everyone knows the US and the west have the turks completely by the balls. And can manipulate them at will...

If the US really wanted, a few financial sanctions would collapse the turkish economy. While simultanously rat CIA agents will get busy trying provoke people into riots and color revolution on the basis of "democracy"

then when the turkish economy has completely collapsed, Erdo lost most of his public support, angry hungry people rioting.. Thats the moment a western puppet general would easily coup erdo the pedophile out of office. The west is toying with turkey. They dont take you seriously because they know how weak and pathetic turkey is..

Iran on the other hand is considered an absolute existential threat to Western colonial outposts like the zionsit entity/ puppet arab regimes. Iran is also considered a massive geopolitical rival that they have to compete against for influence in the middle east...

Turkey is where western tourists go for cheap brothels.... maybe one day turkey can get to Irans level.. doesnt hurt to dream? does it?
 
Xerxes22

Xerxes22

Jun 22, 2020
Bangladesh
Ireland
Erdogans hairline keeps receeding as the lira plummets. Karma for supporting extremists. Erdogan wanna pray in umayyad mosque? What a dreamer. Syria belongs to the axis. To the Iranian alliance.
 
raptor22

raptor22

Dec 8, 2011
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Homajon said:

Iran’s war machine pursues ballistic and nuclear supremacy

So Iran wants to oppress its neighbours, but Saudi Arabia, which has the 3rd biggest military budget in the world (bigger than Russias!!) spends this enormous amount of money only for a defensive purpose....
Well in the bigger scale we have american invading countries in the region whilst accusing Iran of being active in its own region ... these are propaganda to distract people from reality ... the writer would not dare to say whom financed 500 missiles hitting Iranian cities during Iran Iraq war some of them caring CW warheads ... Iran boosting its military is bad but Saudis doing it is good ... so leave these idiots alone, we would do what we have to do as we have done it so far ...
 
Abid123

Abid123

Jan 1, 2021
Pakistan
Norway
Homajon said:
So Iran wants to oppress its neighbours, but Saudi Arabia, which has the 3rd biggest military budget in the world (bigger than Russias!!) spends this enormous amount of money only for a defensive purpose....
Why is Saudi Arabia so scared of Iran despite having 3rd biggest military budget in the world? Only USA and China have a bigger defence budget.... It a shame that Saudi Arabia despite its huge military budget and state of the art weapons cant go toe to toe with Iran. A country that has been under sanctions and isolated for 40 years.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Pakistan
Pakistan
Abid123 said:
Why is Saudi Arabia so scared of Iran despite having 3rd biggest military budget in the world? Only USA and China have a bigger defence budget.... It a shame that Saudi Arabia despite its huge military budget and state of the art weapons cant go toe to toe with Iran. A country that has been under sanctions and isolated for 40 years.
Because Saudi have more to lose than Iran, simple as that.

- Only Iranians live in Iran along with some unwanted refugees. While In Saudi, 32 million people live, out of which 14 millions are foreigners.

- Saudi have state of the art infrastructure, Iran not so much comparatively. Damaged to infra will hurt Saudis more than Iranians.

- World is dependent on Saudi oil, Iran is already under sanctions and them being under sanctions benefit Saudis the most because then Saudis sell the most.

- Saudi economy is much more dependent on oil than Iran's and any major war will disrupt their source of income hurting their economy the most. While Iran is already under sanctions so they don't care about 'disruption' in economy.

All in all, status quo suits Saudis the most, or, atleast suited them just fine till the time they started feeling the heat at 'home'. Now, that threat, they need to take care of, at home. Stupidity would be to go full blown war with Iran, because, this is exactly what Iran wants for the reasons mentioned above.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Feb 17, 2019
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Canada
The worst publicity that any weapon maker can get is by selling arms to khaliji arabs...most sophisticated weapons become a joke in the hands of people who were tending camels 50 years ago...

Few years ago an American contractor told me all these sand arabs want is a bigger gun than their neighbour..so they have to research who has the biggest and longest barrel gun and offer them a longer one..lol..and I am not joking..
 
