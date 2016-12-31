What's new

Iran's utilization of ultra deep underground waters

mohsen

Iran is seriously researching on the extraction of underground waters thousands of meters below the surface. as the third country after France and Russia, Iran is now extracting water from such wells.

Recently new hopes emerged as the third ultra deep well around the city of Zabol in Sistan & Baloochestan province reached drinkable water at 1790 meters depth. authorities described the water as drinkable with a brief treatment. currently the extraction rate is at 1000 cubic meters and can be extended to 8 million litters after installing an in-well pump.

The following lake in the video is created through the extracted water:
www.farsnews.ir

خبرگزاری فارس - نا امیدی که با آب‌دهی سومین چاه ژرفی زابل به امید تبدیل شد

به تازگی سومین چاه آب ژرف منطقه سیستان به آب رسیده است، اتفاق مهمی که امیدواری برای حل مشکل خشکسالی بی سابقه این منطقه را در دل مردم روشن کرد‌.
www.farsnews.ir
 
