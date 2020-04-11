What's new

Iran's supreme leader mocks U.S. democracy

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
AFPStaff
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 8:32AM EST


TEHRAN, IRAN -- Iran's supreme leader has mocked the rancorous aftermath of election day in the United States, saying that the vote has exposed the reality of U.S democracy.

Well over 24 hours after the last polling stations closed in the US state of Alaska, the battle for the White House remains undecided.

U.S. President Donald Trump has caused disquiet among even leaders of his own Republican Party by flatly alleging fraud, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden's campaign team has accused the incumbent of seeking to deny the electoral rights of tens of thousands of postal voters.


"What a spectacle!" supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted late Wednesday.

"One says this is the most fraudulent election in U.S. history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office.

"His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & U.S. democracy are."

The deepening polarization of US politics since Trump's surprise election victory four years ago has drawn expressions of concern even from Western allies, with Germany warning of a "very explosive situation" in the aftermath of the poll.

Despite U.S. allegations that Tehran sought to use social media to influence voters in the run-up to polling day, Iran's leadership has publicly insisted it favours neither candidate, despite their sharply divergent policies towards Tehran.

Trump has led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against the Islamic republic, pulling Washington out of a multilateral deal on Iran's nuclear programme and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

Biden has signalled he is ready to rejoin the landmark nuclear agreement struck in 2015 when he served as vice president under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.

But on Tuesday, Khamenei insisted the outcome of the election would have no impact on Iranian policy.

www.ctvnews.ca

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
By Loucoumane Coulibaly, Saliou Samb
NOVEMBER 5, 2020

ABIDJAN/CONAKRY (Reuters) - For some Africans, President Donald Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the U.S. election have been a cause for dark humour, while others reacted with dismay or disbelief.

In countries whose own recent elections were marred by accusations of cheating and violence, some expressed concern about what signal Trump’s premature declaration of victory, allegations of fraud and flurry of lawsuits might send to their own leaders.

“Trump is setting a bad example for Africa and a country like ours. You cannot proclaim yourself in an election where you are a candidate when justice exists,” said Mory Keïta, a car parts dealer in Guinea.

Dozens of people were killed in protests before and after the West African country’s president won a contested third term last month.

“It’s a total disgrace,” said Bachir Diallo, a Guinean mining executive. “Such a mess is worthy of a banana republic.”

As Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over President Donald Trump, others felt a sharp sense of irony seeing events play out in a developed nation whose authorities regularly admonish African leaders for not respecting democratic norms.

Trump, who during the long and rancorous campaign attacked the integrity of the American voting system, has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for at least one recount.

When the U.S. Embassy in Guinea’s neighbour Ivory Coast called on Wednesday for dialogue and commitment to the rule of law following another disputed presidential election, some people took umbrage.

“I believe the playground response is ‘why you talking about yourself?’” one Twitter user wrote.


“They tell us about democracy, it’s simply a hoax. They don’t mean it,” said Maurice Nandasaba, as he caught up with friends near a newsstand in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Some who followed the U.S. election found positives in what was happening across the Atlantic.

“It’s calm, and there is no violence,” said Viviane Asseke, a schoolteacher in Ivory Coast, where more than 10 people have died in clashes since the president won a third term that opponents consider unconstitutional.

“It makes you want to vote.”


But more people were disappointed.

“You would think we’re in Africa when you see Trump’s behaviour,” said Ange Kouame, 23, a student in Ivory Coast’s main city, Abidjan.

“It is terrifying to see this in America,” said Tito Kisiya, a sales executive in Tanzania, whose presidential election last week drew criticism from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria, where Trump has many admirers, some were critical of his actions.

“A soothsayer does not need to tell us that the America we are looking at as a model in everything is not even a model when it comes to electioneering,” said Agbor Elemi, a consultant in Lagos.

www.reuters.com

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
beijingwalker said:
"What a spectacle
Click to expand...
I tell you what is going to be a spectacle. Iranian retardness. Trump had done a favour to Iran. It had exposed the US deep state hostility to Iran. This would despite all the pain it inflicted on Iran push her closer to China and build up a long term, strategic, stable relationships with a emerging superpower.

If Biden wins he is gonna play the good cop and wean Iran again on Washington. You will have Tehran again going soft and opening trade deals with India, trade deals with EU, trade deals with USA. This will again push China away from Iran.

Then down the road at another election cycle another US admin will come along play the bad cop routine again. Iran will again get a kick up their behinds and the whole thing will play again. Iran is caught in this ground hog day of good cop/bad cop routine.

It reminds me of the guy who was asked as punishment what he wanted. 100 lashings or 100 raw onions to eat. He chose the latter but after dozen of raw onions he cried for "lashings please". Of course after dozen raw onions he cried "onions please". Result he got 100 lashings and 100 onions.

This is Iran. But with retarded mullahs running it this is what you get ........
 
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

Dec 29, 2019
Indus Pakistan said:
I tell you what is going to be a spectacle. Iranian retardness. Trump had done a favour to Iran. It had exposed the US deep state hostility to Iran.
Click to expand...
It has been nearly 41 years since Iranian revolutionaries stormed America's so-called embassy in Tehran (in fact a spy nest), leading to a complete interruption of bilateral diplomatic relations, which has lasted to this very day. The founders of the Islamic Republic were perfectly aware of US designs against Iran, and so are their heirs, naturally. Resistance against US imperialism is even one of the foundational cornerstones of Iran's entire political system.

Trump certainly wasn't the one to expose American hostility to the Iranian leadership.

This would despite all the pain it inflicted on Iran push her closer to China and build up a long term, strategic, stable relationships with a emerging superpower.
Click to expand...
It's not Iran that is standing in the way of deeper strategic ties with China, but the relative interconnectedness of the Chinese and US economies. To be more exact, the importance of US and other western markets for China's hitherto largely export-oriented model of economic development.

Entering a full, overt strategic alliance with Iran = getting sanctioned by the US regime and seeing one's companies barred from doing business in America. China can't afford this, and understandably so. But this might change in the future.

If Biden wins he is gonna play the good cop and wean Iran again on Washington. You will have Tehran again going soft and opening trade deals with India, trade deals with EU, trade deals with USA.
Click to expand...
Apart from the purchase of passenger aircraft - a sector where China is not yet offering alternatives to western manufacturers, and where Iran had an urgent requirement given its ageing fleet, absolutely nothing of significance was done with the US. And Boeing never honored the agreement anyway.

As for the EU, Iran has always been trading with them, regardless of who's in charge in Washington.

But the point here is that China remained Iran's major trade partner even after the 2016 nuclear agreement. I'd recommend to look up Iran's foreign trade data. There never was a big shift towards the west in terms of business relations - let alone politically, where bilateral conflicts continued unabated.

Even so, why would China object to Iran conducting business with other nations? No country limits its economic relations to a single partner afterall. China herself has an enormous volume of bilateral trade and investment with the US / EU / Australia / Canada and so on - the list even includes Iran's arch-foe, the zionist regime, as well as every one of Iran's regional competitors. This hasn't affected nor disrupted Beijing's economic relations with Iran though.

Likewise, China never strongly objected to another country trading with India as far as I know. It is itself doing business with India.

This will again push China away from Iran.
Click to expand...
Any removal of sanctions will in fact automatically boost economic exchange between Iran and China, at least as much if not more so than Iran's trade with the west.

That's why Beijing has been such a steady supporter of the Iran nuclear deal reached under the Obama administration.

Then down the road at another election cycle another US admin will come along play the bad cop routine again. Iran will again get a kick up their behinds and the whole thing will play again. Iran is caught in this ground hog day of good cop/bad cop routine.

It reminds me of the guy who was asked as punishment what he wanted. 100 lashings or 100 raw onions to eat. He chose the latter but after dozen of raw onions he cried for "lashings please". Of course after dozen raw onions he cried "onions please". Result he got 100 lashings and 100 onions.

This is Iran. But with retarded mullahs running it this is what you get ........
Click to expand...
I agree with your description of the US regime as a fake "democracy", where Republican and Democrat administrations engage in a sort of alternating roleplay, but will in reality pursue the same ultimate goals.

It seems you're misreading the Iranian system however, which contrary to the American one is genuinely pluralistic - or democratic, if you prefer. Indeed, there's no stupidity on the part of Iranian decision makers: it's just that there are broadly two factions with truly differing agendas and outlooks in the Iranian political system. Revolutionaries loyal to the founding principles of the Islamic Republic on the one hand; and liberal reformists / centrists on the other. They have opposed aims but cohabitate within the same polity.

While the former, led by Iran's Supreme Leader himself, remain largely in control of the core of the system, they must nonetheless make some concessions to the latter, depending on their respective political fortunes, which in turn are determined by a set of circumstances, as well as by the stages of the game of chess these factions are mutually involved in.

When you see Iran appearing to be somewhat more flexible in her negotiations with the west, it's simply that the reformists and/or centrists are temporarily having the political upper hand in this regard. When on the contrary you see more intransigence from Iran, it's that the traditional revolutionaries are managing to contain reformists and centrists.

Iranian decision makers neither contradict their own selves nor are they naive. They are, however, of differing persuasions, and the elections as well as their internal political competition determines which current will get to shape policies and to what extent. What Seyyed Khamenei has been doing succesfully - managing all these competing currents while at the same time ensuring Iran's continued development and resiliance against her existential enemies, requires quite the political astuteness.
 
