Iran's security forces bust two terrorist teams in southeastern province​

Monday, 14 March 2022 6:11 PMThis file picture shows Iranian security forces. (Photo by Tasnim news agency)Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Monday that six armed terrorists, who had sneaked into the country via the southeastern border, were captured after being identified by the security forces. They were arrested before they could take any action to carry out their mission.The statement added that the terrorists' support team was disbanded as well.Back in September last year, Iran’s security forces identified and dismantled a terrorist and counterrevolutionary team in the country’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.Two members of the team were killed and a number of others arrested during armed clashes with the security forces.The team planned to carry out acts of terror against provincial military forces, extort money from the wealthy people to hand it over to counterrevolutionary groups and also to threaten and beat some local residents and prominent figures in the province.A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also confiscated from the band.Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement at the time that the country’s security forces identified and disbanded a terrorist cell affiliated to the foreign spy agencies.It added that the security and intelligence forces dismantled the terrorist team in an operation while it was attempting to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks against Iran’s vital and sensitive centers.Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses: