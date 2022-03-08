What's new

Iran's second military satellite launched to "LEO" orbit (500km)

NOOR-2 is Iran's second military satellite that was launched successfully to Leo orbit at 500 km..
NOOR-2 was launched by QASED SLV from undisclosed location in the Iranian desert. QASED is a three-stage satellite carrier .

Iran now has two operating military satellites NOOR-1 and NOOR -2 in space.
NOOR-1 was launched less than two years ago..

1646744613446.png

www.presstv.ir

Iran successfully places homegrown satellite Nour-2 in low Earth orbit

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force successfully places its second homegrown satellite dubbed Nour-2 in orbit.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir

unfurl="true"]https://media.farsnews.ir/Uploaded/Files/Video/1400/12/17/14001217000589.mp4[/URL]

www.farsnews.ir

خبرگزاری فارس - سپاه پاسداران ماهواره «نور 2» را با موفقیت در مدار قرار داد

نیروی هوافضای سپاه، صبح امروز ماهواره نور ۲ را با موفقیت در مدار ۵۰۰ کیلومتری زمین قرار داد.
www.farsnews.ir
 
