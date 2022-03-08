Iran's second military satellite launched to "LEO" orbit (500km)

aryobarzan
NOOR-2 is Iran's second military satellite that was launched successfully to Leo orbit at 500 km..
NOOR-2 was launched by QASED SLV from undisclosed location in the Iranian desert. QASED is a three-stage satellite carrier .
Iran now has two operating military satellites NOOR-1 and NOOR -2 in space.
NOOR-1 was launched less than two years ago..
Iran successfully places homegrown satellite Nour-2 in low Earth orbit
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force successfully places its second homegrown satellite dubbed Nour-2 in orbit.
