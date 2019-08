~





Iran’s Rouhani says he is open to talks amid rising tensions with the West



“If I knew that going to a meeting and visiting a person would help my country’s development and resolve the problems of the people, I would not miss it

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that he was open to talks amid an economic crisis at home and rising tensions with the West, a move that could set the stage for eventual negotiations with the United States.Rouhani, a moderate, said Iran should use diplomacy to find solutions following the U.S. withdrawal last year from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Trump administration has since imposed a raft of harsh sanctions ” Rouhani said in a televised speech, in what appeared to be a reference to President Trump.“We have to negotiate, we have to find a solution, and we have to solve the problem,” the Iranian leader said.rest here :