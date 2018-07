In Iran the public is also responsible for increase in exchange rate, When US announced to pull out from deal everyone was in market to buy dollars which naturally pushed the rates and govt. instead of giving confidence to public or counter measures i.e. increasing interest rates closed money changers now all forex is traded in black market - Iran's balance of payment is positive and it's foreign currency reserves are in top 25 countries - so the current exchange rates doesn't make any sense.

