Iran’s Raisi in Syria; visit hailed as ‘strategic victory’

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
President’s deputy says it also represents a failure of US policies in the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives at Damascus airport

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives at Damascus airport on May 3, 2023
Published On 3 May 2023
Tehran, Iran – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Syria and is expected to meet with President Bashar al-Assad in what Tehran has described as a sign of its “strategic victory” in regional affairs.
Raisi landed in Damascus on Wednesday for a two-day trip and received an official welcome to kick off the first state visit by an Iranian president to Syria in 13 years.
He was accompanied by his ministers of foreign affairs, roads and urban development, petroleum and economic affairs and Iran’s central bank chief.
Raisi’s deputy for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, told the state-run news agency IRNA prior to departure that the visit is a sign of “the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategic victory in the region”.
After supporting al-Assad during the Syrian war, Tehran is now positioning itself to have a stronger foothold in the country’s economic future, aiming to expand trade and secure an entry point for its state and private companies.
Jamshidi said the trip is taking place after more than a decade of turmoil in the Middle East, which included the war in Syria, the war in Yemen, the rise of ISIL (ISIS) and the propagation of “terrorism”.

He also mentioned the United States policy of “maximum pressure” starting in 2018 after the US unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
What are the implications of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic deal?
The same Arab nations that supported Iran’s isolation, Jamshidi said, are now repositioning themselves and preparing to welcome Syria back into the Arab fold after rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Chinese mediation, agreed to restore diplomatic ties.


He said this development represents a failure of US policies in the region.
Iran and Syria are expected to sign several agreements during Raisi’s visit, some of which are centred around expanding economic cooperation.
Raisi arrived a day after Israel launched air raids targeting the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, killing one soldier and putting the airport out of commission.
Israel, which has promised to fight the rise of Iranian influence in neighbouring countries, has carried out hundreds of attacks on government-controlled areas of Syria in recent years and many attacks in recent months.
In March, US and Iran-backed forces in Syria traded fire in air attacks that killed at least 20 people. Tehran continues to support al-Assad’s position that US forces need to end their presence in the country, which Washington said it undertook to fight ISIL.
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Relations between Iran, Syria completely strategic: President Raisi​


Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was seen off by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Mohsen Qomi, the Deputy Director of International Communications of the Office of the Supreme Leader and a group of cabinet members on Wednesday before departing for Damascus.

Before leaving Tehran, president Raisi spoke to reporters about the plans and goals of this trip, pointing out that this trip is being conducted at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad, the respected President of Syria, and in line with the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, and said, "Today is clear to everyone that the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are based on rationality, prudence and righteousness and are based on resistance and standing".

The President stated that today it has been proven that the resistance and what the Islamic Republic has emphasised many times, i.e. standing and resisting the enemies, has worked, and added, "Today it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is considered a strong pillar that everyone can trust it, and the position of the Islamic Republic is considered as a main and effective actor in the developments of the region".

Raisi stated, “During this trip we will hold consultations to strengthen and improve economic, political and security relations with Syria. The two countries are determined to develop relations and there are many fields for expanding cooperation. In our talks, we are also pursuing the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and I am sure that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Damascus will benefit the two nations and the region”.

In another part of his speech, the President stated, “Today it has become clear to everyone that Syria and its legal government must have sovereignty over the entire territory of this country and that Syria's territorial sovereignty must be strengthened day by day. We emphasized this issue in Tehran and we emphasize now that everyone should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. Stabilising and improving security in the region depends on the Syrian government being able to effectively exercise its sovereignty over all parts of the country”.

Ayatollah Raisi pointed out, “Our relations with Syria are not ordinary relations today. Iran-Syria relations are completely strategic relations. Enemies tried a lot to divide Syria and spoil relations between Damascus and the countries of the region”.

The President added, "American-made groups like ISIS and other Takfiri groups have created chaos and riots in Syria and the region with murder, bloodshed, and many crimes, but the resistance groups and the resistant people of Syria and Bashar al-Assad personally and the Syrian government have shown resistance".

Raisi said, "It is not unclear to anyone that what the resistance groups, Hezbollah of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic's advisory forces and Haj Qassem Soleimani did in Syria play a significant role in creating security today, not only in Syria but also in the region".

Referring to the fact that the Americans created terrorist groups in the region and the resistance groups and our loved ones from Iran, Iraq, Syria and other countries in the region stood up against the terrorists, the President added, "Those who claim to fight terrorism killed the heroes of the fight against terrorism, Haj Qassem Soleimani, and they should be held accountable for this before the public opinion and the awakened consciences of the world".

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
The title is misleading as far as stragetic victory goes and how can a visit be such thing. Also him mentioning US dominance decline is just so generic and blatant BS.

Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
 
AA_

AA_

Feb 22, 2023
Battlion25 said:
The title is misleading as far as stragetic victory goes and how can a visit be such thing. Also him mentioning US dominance decline is just so generic and blatant BS.

Syria has ended on a stalemate conclusion. The US controlls approx 35% of Syria including the Oil and gas sector which is stragetically more significiant main while Turkey controls 10-15% which are mainly the grain sectors and the remaining is russian. There is hardly any stragetic victory here. But they sold Syria in order optain stragetic stalemate
I agree. The U.S. is still very powerful but their focus has shifted to Ukraine. They need to calm the other areas down so not get bogged down again. Not saying Iranians haven’t done anything but it’s not a strategic victory unless you count the Syrian government surviving. The state however is partitioned. Sad for the Syrian people.
 

