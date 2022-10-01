What's new

Iran's Raisi calls for stronger strategic ties with China to counter US unilateralism

Iran’s Raisi calls for stronger strategic ties with China to counter US unilateralism​

ByMirror Web

October 1, 2022

Iranian-president-ebrahim-raisi.jpg

Picture source - AFP

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral strategic ties between the two countries to counter US unilateralism.
According to Iranian Press TV, Raisi called Xi on Saturday to congratulate him on China’s 73rd anniversary. He expressed his support for the Chinese government and people, stating that Tehran was eager to establish strategic ties with China.

“As two independent countries that oppose unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of other countries, Iran and China share many common grounds for all-out expansion of their relations,” Raisi said, as per the report.

He further added, “The Islamic Republic embraces China’s global development and security measures aimed at advancing nations’ collective interests and improving international stability and peace.”
He also stated that the sincerity of both parties to work on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership demonstrates both parties’ willingness to tie strategic relations, and he would like to convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to strengthen full-scale cooperation, as cited by the report.

Earlier in May last year, China and Iran signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that was first announced in 2016 that aims to strengthen economic cooperation and pave way for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

minutemirror.com.pk

Iran's Raisi calls for stronger strategic ties with China to counter US unilateralism

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral strategic ties between the two countries to counter US unilateralism. According to Iranian Press TV, Raisi called Xi on Saturday to congratulate him on China’s...

 

