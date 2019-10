Hezbollah also makes an estimated $300 million per year by relying on a broad portfolio of funding mechanisms, including transnational criminal activities such as fraud, drug smuggling, and trafficking in counterfeit products, including Viagra.

Similarly, Iran’s other clients have continued to operate without much disruption

Financial sanctions can’t affect many of the most important aspects of Iran’s proxy relationships, including the training, safe havens, and transfers of weapons and technology that it provides.

Trump administration should recognize the diversity of Iran’s regional proxies

Hezbollah fighters are different from the Houthis, and the Shiite groups in Iraq are different in many ways from Afghan and Pakistani militias operating in Syria. These forces have differing capabilities and objectives