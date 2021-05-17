Dariush the Great
Indians fail to deliver yet again
Iran has signed a $1.78 billion contract with Petropars Group to develop the country's Farzad B gas field, Oil Ministry website SHANA said on Monday, after the failure of talks with Indian companies to develop the offshore site.
Iran's Petropars to develop Farzad B gas field, Oil minister says
