Iran's Petropars to develop Farzad B gas field, Oil minister says

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Jan 28, 2020
Indians fail to deliver yet again


Iran's Petropars to develop Farzad B gas field, Oil minister says

Iran has signed a $1.78 billion contract with Petropars Group to develop the country's Farzad B gas field, Oil Ministry website SHANA said on Monday, after the failure of talks with Indian companies to develop the offshore site.
Sina-1

Sina-1

Sep 15, 2016
In history books they will point to the sanctions being one of the main drives for Iran to go from being a client state to full fledged industrialized state!
 
Sineva

Sineva

May 24, 2018
Sina-1 said:
In history books they will point to the sanctions being one of the main drives for Iran to go from being a client state to full fledged industrialized state!
Indeed,sanctions can be as much of an opportunity as an impediment,it all comes down to the level of the political will involved.
 
