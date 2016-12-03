Iran’s Parliament approves outlines of strategic action plan to counter sanctions

In short, Iranian parliament has obligated the Iranian Atomic Agency to:



1- start producing 20% enriched uranium (HALEU) by an amount of at least 120 kilograms per year

2- stop the voluntary execution of the Additional Protocol of the NPT if sanctions are not lifted

3- increase the enrichment capacity of Iran to 190,000 SWU (UF6 Kg/year)

4- increase Iran's number of advanced centrifuges (IR-2m and IR-6) by a 1,000 centrifuges for each type

5- start operating the uranium metal production facility in Isfahan in at most 5 months

6- reconstruct the Arak heavy water reactor in 4 months and design a new heavy water reactor for medical isotopes



The resolution also mentions that any person that does not obey the articles of the resolution will be punished and imprisoned by the Penal Code of the Islamic Republic of Iran.