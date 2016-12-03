What's new

Iran’s Parliament approves outlines of strategic action plan to counter sanctions

Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,316
0
4,530
Location
Germany
In short, Iranian parliament has obligated the Iranian Atomic Agency to:

1- start producing 20% enriched uranium (HALEU) by an amount of at least 120 kilograms per year
2- stop the voluntary execution of the Additional Protocol of the NPT if sanctions are not lifted
3- increase the enrichment capacity of Iran to 190,000 SWU (UF6 Kg/year)
4- increase Iran's number of advanced centrifuges (IR-2m and IR-6) by a 1,000 centrifuges for each type
5- start operating the uranium metal production facility in Isfahan in at most 5 months
6- reconstruct the Arak heavy water reactor in 4 months and design a new heavy water reactor for medical isotopes

The resolution also mentions that any person that does not obey the articles of the resolution will be punished and imprisoned by the Penal Code of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
 
Last edited:
T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
3,121
-10
5,188
Country
United States
Location
United States
This is just political theater.

Law will never be implemented. They are just trying to put pressure on Biden to return to the god awful deal.
 
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
487
2
917
Country
Belgium
Location
Pakistan
TheImmortal said:
This is just political theater.

Law will never be implemented. They are just trying to put pressure on Biden to return to the god awful deal.
Click to expand...
Considering that the parliamentary majority is principlist now and opposed to any new dealings with Biden, they are not likely to engage in any joint maneuvering with the Rohani administration. We shall see whether or not it will be implemented, but at any rate those principlist MP's who voted for this aren't intending to assist Rohani and Zarif in pressuring Biden return to the JCPOA.
 
Last edited:
Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 10, 2013
3,182
-6
4,550
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
EU, US dont like jcpoa because it ends after 9 years. They want to renegotiate the deal to turn it into an eternal deal plus including restriction of Iranian missile/defence and foreign policy in the new deal. And all of that as if nothing happened last 4 years, no compensation.

Whoever in Iran agrees with renegotiation should be executed for treason.
 
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
487
2
917
Country
Belgium
Location
Pakistan
Arian said:
The resolution also mentions that any person that does not obey the articles of the resolution will be punished and imprisoned by the Penal Code of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Click to expand...
Man would I enjoy seeing Rohani in shackles...!


____

Shapur Zol Aktaf said:
EU, US dont like jcpoa because it ends after 9 years. They want to renegotiate the deal to turn it into an eternal deal plus including restriction of Iranian missile/defence and foreign policy in the new deal.
Click to expand...
They envisage to restrict missiles and foreign policy in a separate deal (or two separate deals in fact). It would demand too many rounds of negotiations (although the Rockefeller-funded International Crisis Group, which authored >80% of the nuclear JCPOA's text before negotiations were even kickstarted, had also readied a draft for an agreement to limit Iran's ballistic missiles), and they need to be able to show the Iranian public some results prior to the presidential election so they can have Zarif elected next year, or at the beginning of a future Zarif administration (God forbid) to help with his reelection in 2025.
 
Last edited:
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,316
0
4,530
Location
Germany
SalarHaqq said:
Man would I enjoy seeing Rohani in shackles...!
Click to expand...
I think in reality, that paragraph can target only the personnel of the Iranian Atomic Agency. The President cannot be targeted by that paragraph. I think the Rouhani Administration can still not implement this resolution. The Parliament can impeach him, but even if they do so, it will take 3 to 4 months to replace him which isn't worth it anymore.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

BANNED
Jan 28, 2020
1,201
0
2,755
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Arian said:
I think in reality, that paragraph can target only the personnel of the Iranian Atomic Agency. The President cannot be targeted by that paragraph. I think the Rouhani Administration can still not implement this resolution. The Parliament can impeach him, but even if they do so, it will take 3 to 4 months to replace him which isn't worth it anymore.
Click to expand...
Haroomzadeh is just a few more months in office. His name will forever be stained.. pathetic sell out, perhaps on the same level as MEK.

Disgusting that even our missile capabilities are considered for discussion. Pieces of s.hits.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,482
4
6,483
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Sorry but I am realistic. When Iran cannot even prevent its top nuclear scientists being murdered openly, and does not have defence against Israeli F-35s, this is just a wish list. And not all wishes come true. IRan needs better air defence systems to protect its airspace and better security for its nuclear scientist.
 
RΛIDEN

RΛIDEN

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2020
87
0
130
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Arian said:
In short, Iranian parliament has obligated the Iranian Atomic Agency to:

1- start producing 20% enriched uranium (HALEU) by an amount of at least 120 kilograms per year
2- stop the voluntary execution of the Additional Protocol of the NPT if sanctions are not lifted
3- increase the enrichment capacity of Iran to 190,000 SWU (UF6 Kg/year)
4- increase Iran's number of advanced centrifuges (IR-2m and IR-6) by a 1,000 centrifuges for each type
5- start operating the uranium metal production facility in Isfahan in at most 5 months
6- reconstruct the Arak heavy water reactor in 4 months and design a new heavy water reactor for medical isotopes

The resolution also mentions that any person that does not obey the articles of the resolution will be punished and imprisoned by the Penal Code of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Click to expand...

Is this resolution effective immediately?
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,316
0
4,530
Location
Germany
RΛIDEN said:
Is this resolution effective immediately?
Click to expand...
Well, the Guardian Council has to pass it too. But if it gets passed, the resolution forces the authorities to implement it. Noncompliance with it can lead to a prison sentence from 2 to 25 years.
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
3,406
16
8,880
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
So essentially it is in most part just a return to pre-JCPOA level and it seems to me it is being done to increase Iran's hand before Biden takes office. However from my perspective, this is a weak response. I expected a part of this bill to give further directions on what Iran should do if sanctions are not removed, such as a requirement to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and perhaps even increased level of enrichment beyond 20% using the excuse of naval nuclear reactors.
 
RΛIDEN

RΛIDEN

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2020
87
0
130
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Arian said:
Well, the Guardian Council has to pass it too. But if it gets passed, the resolution forces the authorities to implement it. Noncompliance with it can lead to a prison sentence from 2 to 25 years.
Click to expand...
Do you think Iran should comply immediately or wait until Biden comes to power?

EDIT: I agree with @Philosopher
 
Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 10, 2013
3,182
-6
4,550
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
The draft also includes an additional protocol to allow Iran to withdraw in two months from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, if the parties to the nuclear agreement do not take steps to normalize Iran's banking relations and oil exports.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

mohammad45
A review of Russia-Iran alliance in Syria. What is west's role? Opportunities and threats.
Replies
0
Views
522
mohammad45
mohammad45
fatman17
The Enemy of Hegemony is My Friend | De-facto SinoPak alliance.
Replies
1
Views
2K
Genesis
Genesis
sparklingway
Pakistan's Jewish Problem
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
11K
Skywalker
Skywalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom