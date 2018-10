TEHRAN:, October 01, 2018 10:27 ISTUpdated: October 01, 2018 14:00 ISTIran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said on Monday that it launched ballistic missiles into eastern Syria , the Islamic Republic’s second such missile attack on Syria in over a year. State television and the state-run IRNA news agency said the attacks “killed and wounded” militants in Syria, without elaborating. Syrian state media did not immediately acknowledge the strike.State TV aired footage of one of its reporters standing by as one of the missiles launched, identifying the area as being in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah. A state TV-aired graphic suggested the missiles flew over central Iraq near the city of Tikrit before landing near the city of Abu Kamal, in the far southeast of Syria.Abu Kamal is held by forces loyal to Syria’s embattled President Bashar Assad. However, the city has been targeted even now by militantsThis is the third time in recent months that Iran has fired its ballistic missiles