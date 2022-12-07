Iran's official acquisition of intercontinental ballistic missile

Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 8,889
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
ISWNews Analysis Group: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially achieved missiles with a range of 5,500 to 12,500 km by launching the Qaem-100 Satellite Launch Vehicle.
Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are a type of ballistic missiles that can travel a distance of more than 5500 km. These missiles have the ability to reach a flight height of more than 300 km.
In the past years, Iran has also built many rockets in different classes and with different fuels to develop its space technology infrastructure and has been able to reach a flight height of 500 km.
In the latest example of the Iranian satellite launch vehicle (SLV), this missile has changed significantly compared to its previous example. The Qaem 100 satellite carrier with the capacity of carrying 80 kg of cargo has had many changes compared to the previous Qaem SLV.
In the released footage of the launch of the Qaem-100 satellite, shortly after the launch, the rocket quickly changes direction; Therefore, a solid fuel engine with a moving nozzle has been used. Iran has a type of this engine called the ‘Raafe’ (lifter) engine.
Read more: ‘Raafe’ rocket engine, the most advanced Iranian first stage solid-fueled engine + Video
As it is clear in the video, due to the composite body and the high power of the Raafe engine, the Qaem-100 satellite carrier has great acceleration. The lightness of the engine, the moving nozzle for the engine and possibly the use of a new combined solid fuel can be mentioned as the new technologies used in the Qaem-100 satellite carrier.
As a result, due to the use of new fuel with high energy density, extreme thrust, and the use of an all-composite engine, which has reduced the overall weight of the missile, the acceleration has increased greatly, and Iran has practically reached a range of over 5,500 kilometers.
It is worth mentioning that the launch of the missile that was carried out in the form of the Qaem 100 satellite carrier test is very similar to the US MGM-134 Midgetman missile with a range of 11,000 km.#Iran
Today, Iran successfully launched Qaem-100 Satellite Launch Vehicle from the #Shahroud space center.
Qaem-100 is a three-stage solid fuel SLV that will be able to place satellites weighing 80 kg in an orbit of 500 km. pic.twitter.com/DjnC04cPZU
— IWN (@A7_Mirza) November 5, 2022
In this way, respecting to the ability of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, if Iran intends to produce intercontinental ballistic missiles, it will have all the necessary technologies. Modern technologies at the disposal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allow the construction of missiles with a range of 5,500 to 12,500 kilometers in the form of two-stage and three-stage solid fuel, and it will be possible to attack the desired targets in Europe and even in the American continent.
This huge achievement has made Iran one of the few countries that have this technology. The Hebrew-Arab and Western axis have also felt threatened by understanding this fact and have become extremely afraid of what Iran has achieved in the field of “deterrence power” through intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Read more: Iran successfully test launches Zuljanah satellite carrier + Video
Iran’s official acquisition of intercontinental ballistic missiles?!
ISWNews Analysis Group: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially achieved missiles with a range of 5,500 to 12,500 km by launching the Qaem-100 Satellite Launch Vehicle.
english.iswnews.com