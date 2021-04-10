What's new

Iran's next President stresses key role of India & Iran in regional security

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413082281712013314

“Collective security with the participation of regional countries, including Iran and India, as two important players in the region besides extensive economic interactions are among the important priorities in relations between the two countries,” Rayeesi said in a meeting Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Wednesday.

He added that “stable and lasting” relations between Tehran and New Delhi, specially in the economic field, depended on regulating the bilateral ties in a manner that they would solely serve the two countries’ national interests.
 
