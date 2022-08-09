Iran's New Satellite "Khayyam" Launched into Orbit from Kazakhstan Station

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iran's home-made satellite, "Khayyam", was sent into the space by the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome on Tuesday.Marking strategic aerospace cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, “Khayyam” satellite has been launched into orbit from the Russian-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in neighboring Kazakhstan.The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Fregat upper-stage brouth the Iranian remote sensing satellite into orbit under the order of Tehran.Imagery from "Khayyam" will be used to monitor Iran’s borders and improve the country’s capabilities in management and planning in the fields of agriculture, natural resources, environment, mining, and natural disasters.Iran Launches Khayyam Satellite into Orbit pic.twitter.com/xJEIJ4HrYJ— Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) August 9, 2022In a Sunday statement, the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) rejected recent reports that claimed Moscow might maintain control of the satellite temporality to use it in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.The ISA statement dispelled the unfounded suspicions and said that the Khayyam satellite will be fully controlled by Iranian experts and technicians based inside Iran from the very beginning of its launch.It added that it is impossible for any countries or entities to access to the satellite other than Iran because it is equipped with encrypted algorithms designed by ISA’s researchers.The statement came after a report by The Washington Post alleging the Iranian satellite is supposed to aid Russia’s own war effort in Ukraine.Iran Preparing Three Remote-Sensing Satellites for Launch into Orbithttps://t.co/hofC3O9UQX pic.twitter.com/s68q6UZ2Xx— Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) August 3, 2022Iran has taken giant strides in the field of science of technology in recent years, despite US sanctions.In early June, the Iranian Space Agency announced that work has been underway to prepare seven more satellites for launch into the orbit.In late June, Iran tested its domestically-developed hybrid-propellant satellite carrier rocket called Zuljanah for “predetermined research purposes” for the second time. The Iran’s Defense Ministry launched the Zuljanah satellite carrier into space for the first time in February 2021.Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has also stressed continued efforts to further advance space technology.“The obtainment of this technology is among the manifestations of national might, which was made possible with the efforts of the Armed Forces - specially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Communications Ministry - and which must continue with greater force,” he noted in mid-March.