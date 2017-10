130payload mass [kg] 1,000takeoff mass [kg] 11,045A remaining variable is the so-called dead-weight mass fraction: the mass of the booster at burnout, as a percentage of the booster mass at take-off. The chosen value of 12 percent signifies a fairly light construction, but it is close to the value for the Emad. The thrust-to-weight ratio that corresponds to the acceleration gives the engine thrust and burn time. The resulting thrust is a further indication of the difference with the Hwasong 10: 173 kN is significantly less than the (roughly) 270 KN of the Hwasong 10. The full parameter set is listed in Table 1.Using computer simulations, maximum-range trajectories were calculated, as a function of the payload mass. The results are shown in Figure 7. The claimed 2,000km range is possible with a 550kg payload (including the heatshield).. Obviously, a larger dead-weight mass fraction than 12 percent (associated with a heavier structure or more unused propellant) would also be possible, but only at the expense of the payload at a given range. That would shift the graph left by however much the dead-weight mass is increased.Since launching the Hwasong 10, North Korea has moved to launching the longer-ranged Hwasong 12 and 14 and is intent on convincing the United States that these pose a direct threat to Guam and even the continental United States (CONUS). With the Khorramshahr, Iran seems to have gone in a rather different direction. It is not a significantly longer-ranged missile than already in their inventory and there is no evidence that it is related to the Hwasong 10. Iran has previously demonstrated the use of vernier engines on the first stage of its Simorgh satellite launch vehicle, so this development is not wholly unexpected. The new fuel does represent a significant step forward. The Khorramshahr is about two-thirds the size of the Shahab-3 variants, but theoretically it can deliver a similar payload over similar distances.