Iran's New Fighter Jets Ready for Export!!! Who Might Buy?

Following the unveiling of the Iranian Air Force's Kowsar twin engine light fighter in August 2018, and the initiation of mass production of the aircraft three months later, the Iranian military has announced its readiness to export the combat platform to friendly states. The showcasing of the fighters to potential buyers during an airshow on Kish Island was reportedly intended to demonstrate not only the capabilities of Iranian military aviation, but also the potency of the Kowsar to potential buyers. Brigadier General Abdoklarim Banitarafi, head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization, announced at the airshow’s opening ceremony regarding the Koswar: “We have already taken the necessary steps to export products that we are authorised to sell” - which he specified would include the export of fighters.While the Kowsar is far from the first fighter jet to be produced by Iran, it is the first to enter mass production.The platform is closely based on the F-5E Tiger II, acquired from the United States in the 1970s, and is prized for its versatility, cost effectiveness and low maintenance requirements.While modernised variants of the F-5 continues to be deployed widely by U.S. defence clients, including Switzerland, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand, the Kowsar is reportedly considerably more capable than the original American made platform.The fighter makes use of high end sensors and avionics, and according to some analysts it may deploy the country’s lethal edge Fakour 90 long range anti aircraft missiles - an advanced derivative of the American AIM-54 which would give the fighters a longer air to air engagement range than any other combat aircraft in the Middle East.According to General Banitarafi, Iran has already reached export agreements with China, Russia and Indonesia.While Chinese and Russian acquisitions of Iranian fighters remains extremely unlikely, it is possible that the countries are supplying radar, avionics or missile technologies for the fighters which will be exported by Iran to third parties - much as China has done for the Pakistani JF-17 fighters.With Indonesia modernising its air fleet with the acquisition of Su-35 air superiority fighters from Russia, the Kowsar could play a key role in expanding the country’s light fighter fleet and support existing squadrons of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.A number of African states, possibly Sudan which formerly operated the F-5, have also been highlighted as potential future clients.The Kowsar may also be marketed to Middle Eastern clients such as Lebanon or Syria - a less costly alternative to extra regional light fighters such as the MiG-29, J-10, F-16 and JF-17.The marketing of the Kowsar for export could provide much needed extra revenues to the Iranian defence sector, and mark the beginning of its emergence as a military aviation power - albeit a minor one.