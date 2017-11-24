Iran’s Navy Chief: Iran’s presence in the Atlantic is a response to the US’ claims

Size Wise and from firepower point of view, they might not be able to withstand US navy in Atlantic ocean. But as the navy admiral pointed out, this is a symbolic presence delivering political and military massage to USA.

If Americans did anything wrong, their 5th fleet will be annihilated in middle east. They are our hostage and Americans are well aware of this fact.

Iran is ensuring safety of its economical route to South America through military presence in Atlantic ocean. A very sensitive and historic moment in Iran's naval history.



Moreover if Iran wanted to confront American navy in Atlanitics then it would have sent IRGC naval fleet to the area as well. Roudaki Forward base ship carries anti ship missiles from ballistic ones to cruise missiles. If anything happened, they can inflict considerable damage on American navy in the area despite the fact that Americans are still superior to them. The asymetric approach of IRGC is something that makes Americans afraid of doing anything wrong.