Iran’s Navy Chief: Iran’s presence in the Atlantic is a response to the US’ claims

SeaEagle

SeaEagle

Jun 23, 2021
Iran’s presence in the Atlantic


Iranian Navy's Moudge Class Frigate Sahand
Iranian Navy's Moudge Class Frigate Sahand

The commander of the Iranian Navy, Hossein Khanzadi, has said that the presence of its vessels in the Atlantic Ocean “is a response to the US claims that Iran would never be able to have a presence in the Atlantic.”

Reports emerged in May that Iran was dispatching two naval vessels, Logistic Support Vessel “Makran” and Frigate “Sahand”, to the Western hemisphere and an Iranian official confirmed the destination as Venezuela on June 1. The vessels might be carrying missiles and possibly speed boats to Venezuela according to an arms agreement made last year.

“While Americans are present some 12 miles off Iranian waters, they are afraid of Iran’s naval fleet in the Atlantic that is sailing 5,000 miles far from US,” added Khanzadi.

Makran logistics ship carries 110,000 tons of fuel and can stay in waters for 10 years without the need for refueling, he said, adding that the ship is equipped with an advanced water desalination system and hence can provide a persistent presence of naval fleet in open waters.
makran - naval post

Makran Forward Sea Base &Amp; Helicopter Carrier

The Biden administration told Venezuela and Cuba not to allow the ships, to dock at their ports, Politico reported on June 9.
It is not clear exactly where the vessels are, but they have sailed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Khanzadi who was speaking on television July 10 said the presence of Iran’s navy ships in the waters of the Atlantic are worrying the United States. He seemed to be referring to the symbolic value of the move rather than a military threat.

Iran barely has an ocean-going navy as it has not been able to acquire significant warships from naval powers and has attempted to build or convert commercial vessels as warships.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Oct 2, 2015
Size Wise and from firepower point of view, they might not be able to withstand US navy in Atlantic ocean. But as the navy admiral pointed out, this is a symbolic presence delivering political and military massage to USA.
If Americans did anything wrong, their 5th fleet will be annihilated in middle east. They are our hostage and Americans are well aware of this fact.
Iran is ensuring safety of its economical route to South America through military presence in Atlantic ocean. A very sensitive and historic moment in Iran's naval history.

Moreover if Iran wanted to confront American navy in Atlanitics then it would have sent IRGC naval fleet to the area as well. Roudaki Forward base ship carries anti ship missiles from ballistic ones to cruise missiles. If anything happened, they can inflict considerable damage on American navy in the area despite the fact that Americans are still superior to them. The asymetric approach of IRGC is something that makes Americans afraid of doing anything wrong.
 
