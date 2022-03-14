Iran's missile attack in Erbil struck Israeli training facility, U.S. official tells NYT

Shapur Zol Aktaf
One of the buildings in Erbil struck over the weekend by a missile fired by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was an Israeli training facility, a senior U.S. official told The New York Times.
The U.S. consulate was not the target of the attack, but the IRGC does not mind that it was nearby, the official adds.
https://www.ynetnews.com/article/hyemsvpz5
