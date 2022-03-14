What's new

Iran's missile attack in Erbil struck Israeli training facility, U.S. official tells NYT

Some semi-zionist kids here (including supporters of Zionist Nato slave Erdogan) made fun of Irans power and ability to answer foreign agression. They resemble the barzani clowns.
 
One of the buildings in Erbil struck over the weekend by a missile fired by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was an Israeli training facility, a senior U.S. official told The New York Times.
The U.S. consulate was not the target of the attack, but the IRGC does not mind that it was nearby, the official adds.

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/hyemsvpz5
How many rats killed?
 
Some semi-zionist kids here (including supporters of Zionist Nato slave Erdogan) made fun of Irans power and ability to answer foreign agression. They resemble the barzani clowns.
If there is really proof of Barzani - Israel cooperation then Iran should direct the next Fateh-313's on Barzani's house and end his miserable existence.

Ungrateful Kurd.
 

