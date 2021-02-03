Introduction

Iran's Lunar Exploration Program (ILEP)

Iran's Lunar Orbiter​

Morteza Barari, the head of Iran's Space Agency and the Deputy Minister of Communications, in an interview with Mehr, announced the moon exploration program.​

A Lunar orbiter project is to be done by the private sector and we have made initial agreements. ​

This project is about space exploration. ​

In this way, a satellite will orbit the moon.​

An 18-member team from one of the country's universities has now begun the designing.​

The lunar orbiter will be an important event. ​

The UAE has already started this project and has benefit of a lot of knowledge in this area. ​

Researchers in our country have also started their program. ​

We plan to send the first orbiter to the moon (380'000 kilometers from Earth) in the next two years.​

